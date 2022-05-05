| 14.3°C Dublin

Corrstown launch 30th-anniversary matchplay event

Matchplay event at Corrstown Golf Club Expand

Close

Matchplay event at Corrstown Golf Club

Matchplay event at Corrstown Golf Club

Matchplay event at Corrstown Golf Club

Brian Keogh

Corrstown Golf Club is marking its 30th anniversary this year with a special matchplay event for golfers over 30.

There will be two competitions – one for those with handicap indexes up to 9.4 and one for those above.

There will be a qualifying strokes Open on Saturday and Sunday, 28-29 May (players play one day only), and the top 32 nett qualifiers in Category 1 and Category 2 then play their first-round matches on the following Monday or Tuesday with the finals scheduled for the following Saturday.

The entry fee is €10 for members and €30 for visitors, and there are prizes for all those who make it as far as the quarter-finals.

The timesheet opens on 16 May at midday and you can enter via www.corrstowngolfclub.com

Sport Newsletter

Get the best analysis and comment from our award-winning team of writers and columnists with our free newsletter.

This field is required

Top Videos

Privacy