Corrstown launch 30th-anniversary matchplay event

Corrstown Golf Club is marking its 30th anniversary this year with a special matchplay event for golfers over 30.

There will be two competitions – one for those with handicap indexes up to 9.4 and one for those above.

There will be a qualifying strokes Open on Saturday and Sunday, 28-29 May (players play one day only), and the top 32 nett qualifiers in Category 1 and Category 2 then play their first-round matches on the following Monday or Tuesday with the finals scheduled for the following Saturday.

The entry fee is €10 for members and €30 for visitors, and there are prizes for all those who make it as far as the quarter-finals.

The timesheet opens on 16 May at midday and you can enter via www.corrstowngolfclub.com