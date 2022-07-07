Consistent Kennedy maxes out with Mallow win

Royal Dublin’s Max Kennedy roared back to winning ways in Sunday’s Dan Butler Senior Scratch Cup at Mallow Golf Club in Co Cork.

A sophomore at the University of Louisville this past year, the two-time former Faldo Junior Series winner was five shots behind Mallow’s Daniel O’Sullivan following an opening 73.

But he followed that with rounds of 68 and 72 to win by two strokes on 213 from former South of Ireland champion Seán Desmond from the host club, whose closing 66 saw him edge out Nenagh’s David Reddan Jnr after a countback.

Doneraile’s Killian Cotter was fourth on 216 with his final round 69 relegating O’Sullivan to fourth.

There was a quality field in action with Irish Close champion Peter O’Keeffe 11th on 220, Douglas’ Mel Deasy 13th on 221 and Connacht Strokeplay champion Robert Brazill 18th after rounds of 72, 79 and 73.

Kennedy played 11 events in the 2021-22 season for the Cardinals in Louisville, averaging 73 for his 33 rounds.

He shot seven scores in the sixties, with his best finishes a tie for 15th in the Bank of Tennessee event and a tie for 16th in the ACC Championship.

His season-opening 66 in the Maui Jim event was the second-lowest round of the season.

Ranked 479th in the world following his first win since the 2020 Faldo Series Ireland Championship, Kennedy’s best previous finish since arriving home for the summer was a tie for 15th in the East of Ireland at Baltray, nine shots behind Alex Maguire.