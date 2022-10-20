Conroy closes with 10-under 62 to clinch first win

Enniscorthy’s Paul Conroy made a hole-in-one, an eagle three and six birdies as he closed with a 10-under par 62 to clinch his maiden U.S. collegiate win for the Chattanooga Mocs in the Wolfpack Intercollegiate in North Carolina.

The Wexford star birdied three of his first five holes at Lonnie Poole Golf Course at N.C. State, then followed an eagle three at the seventh with a hole-in-one at the 177-yard eighth to turn in seven-under 29.

He then picked up three more shots on the back nine, making birdies at the 11th, 16th and 17th to card a 62 that matches the school record set by Fredrik Qvicker in 2008.

The round earned Conroy a two-stroke victory on 10-under par over Maximillian Steinlechner of N.C. State and Nicky Lyerly from UNC Greensboro and also gave his team a nine-shot win in the team competition.

“It feels great to finally get over the line,” Conroy smiled. “I’ve been close a lot of times (since coming to Chattanooga). I battled at the finish. I was two over on the closing holes yesterday and got two birdies today, which turned out to be the difference.

“I hit every shot where I wanted it to go today. It was a pretty enjoyable round with everything going the right way.”

Conroy will be back in action for Chattanooga in the Furman Intercollegiate in South Carolina tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Tramore’s Jack Hearn tied for 11th as the University of South Alabama finished second in the Tempest Collegiate at Gladewater in Texas.