Clubs invited to seek Disability supports

Golf clubs in the Republic of Ireland are invited to apply for a €2million Sport for All Disability Supports Club Fund, courtesy of Sport Ireland.

The fund offers every club affiliated with Golf Ireland an opportunity to provide inclusive programmes and supports for people with a disability.

The fund will support the initiation or enhancement of disability specific activities within grassroots sports clubs. Golf Clubs can apply directly to Golf Ireland for the funding.

Clubs can apply for funding of between €1,000 and €5,000 to support Disability Supports Education & Training, Disability Supports Programme Activation and Delivery and Disability Supports Small Scale Equipment and Infrastructure.

All funding applications must specifically adhere to one or more of the following areas: disability-specific training and education; initiating or expanding a disability-specific programme or project; or small-scale infrastructure to support a disability-specific programme or project.

The fund is available to clubs in the Republic of Ireland only and applications can made through the application form available on the Golf Ireland website. The closing date for applications is Friday, August 26 and further details are available by emailing

grants@golfireland.ie