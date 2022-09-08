Clarke’s Senior Open and medals on display

Darren Clarke has presented his Senior British Open trophy for display at Royal Portrush.

He also handed over his winner’s medal and a special commemorative medal which the R&A awarded to past Open champions to mark the 150th anniversary of the championship at St Andrews in July.

Clarke joined Tom Watson, Gary Player and Bob Charles in becoming just the fourth player to win The Open and Senior British Open.

He joined Portrush as a student member in 1990 and was elected a life member in 1997. His Senior British Open trophy now sits in a cabinet in the clubhouse entrance hall beside the Claret Jug and all his medals are next to the gold medal won by Fred Daly at Royal Liverpool in 1947.

Family members, including his wife Alison, son Conor and parents Godfrey and Hetty, attended the reception in the Club’s Babington Room.

“I’m hugely proud to join such a small club of players to have won both The Open Championship and the Senior British Open,” Clarke said. “Bringing The Senior Open trophy and medal back to Royal Portrush and for them to be there alongside the Claret Jug is very important to me, so it’s the natural and only place for them to be, as far as I’m concerned.

“I’m delighted they’ll be on display there.”