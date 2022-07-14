Claret Jug for Swords’ Wally Roode at British Blind Open

The importance of a good caddie cannot be underestimated and the Association of Golf Writers recognised this at St Andrews on Tuesday when Billy Foster received the Distinguished Services to Golf Award at the AGW’s annual dinner.

Foster was emotional as he joined the likes of Jack Nicklaus, Nick Faldo and Peter Alliss on a distinguished list and made the point that caddies are now a key part of a player’s team.

Those sentiments were echoed by Ed Maguire from Irish Blind Golf this week after Swords-based physiotherapist Willem “Wally” Roode finished runner-up in the British Open for blind and visually impaired golfers at Spey Valley in Scotland last week.

Team Ireland captain,Patrick Morgan had been the overnight leader with a stunning 68 nett but while he found the second day more challenging, he still finished a creditable fourth.

Wally and his guide Eamonn McGee were presented with Claret Jugs as in blind golf competitions, the player’s guide is an essential part of what is very much a two-person sport.

“I believe this would be a good idea for professional golf also,” Ed reported.

As for Foster, who claimed his first Major when Matthew Fitzpatrick won the US Open at Brookline last month after close calls with Lee Westwood Darren Clarke and Thomas Bjorn.

“It just goes to show how far caddies have come,” a humbled Foster said. “We are not second-class citizens any more.”



