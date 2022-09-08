Carlow Midlands Open for Damian

Lough Erne Resort’s Damian Mooney birdied the 18th to win the Carlow Midlands Open — the final event in a new PGA Open Series held at seven UK and Ireland venues.

Old Conna’s Cormac Smyth opened with a three-under 67 to take a two-stroke lead over Mooney, Mount Wolseley’s Sean O’Donoghue, McGuirks Golf’s Niall O’Briain, Tulfarris Golf Resort’s Simon Thornton and Clontarf’s Eoin O’Brien.

But his second round 73 left him tied for seventh with Carlow’s Damien McGrane on level par as Limerick’s Tim Rice posted a best of week 66 to set the target at two-under.

Rice was overtaken by Mooney, who made four birdies in a 68 to win by one stroke on three-under par from Rice and Banbridge’s Richard Kilpatrick, winner of June’s Carlow Pro-Am, who recorded a hole-in-one at the 13th in round one.

Meanwhile, Michael McGeady shot an eight-under par 65 to win the Synergy Golf Pro-Am at St Margaret’s Golf and Country Club by a shot from Glasson’s Colm Moriarty.

In the the Rosslare Pro-Am in aid of Wexford Hospice Homecare and St Patrick’s Special School, Thornton shot a six-under 66 to win by three from Mooney, David Higgins and Richard O’Donovan.