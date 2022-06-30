Captain’s Prize glory for John Hurley Snr at 81

He only took it up in 2000 but after winning the money in his first ever round of golf, John Hurley Snr enjoyed his big moment of glory last weekend when he captured Mick O’Hehir’s Captain’s Prize with a pair of nett 67s at Ballinasloe at the age of 81.

President of Ballinasloe in 2020 and 2021, he edged out Vincent Costello on a countback after holing a 12 footer for a par on the 18th

“I’m over the moon,” said John, who plays off 24 and celebrated his 81st birthday earlier this month. “I had never even qualified before. But I have been playing well this last month or so and I came good for those two days.

“I did a small bit of practice recently on our lovely new chipping area. It was the first time I’d used it and it’s great for our young players. We have three or four playing off plus handicaps, which we never had before.”

While he played Gaelic football and hurling in his youth, John is a relative newcomer to golf.

“I only started playing golf in 2000,” John explained. “I hated golf and couldn’t understand why John Jnr, who was Captain and I was President, was taking time off work to play golf. So the boys brought me up to the club, gave me a handicap of 18, and I had a five on the first and on the second tee, the lads said, we’ll have a fiver on the card.

“Ooh, said I, these guys are not going to take money off me! And I took the €15 with a 96 gross for my first round. After that, I got into it and here we are today.”