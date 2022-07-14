Bridgestone Tour nominees named

Caolan Rafferty and Beth Coulter top June’s Bridgestone Tours rankings.

In a month that saw four events take place over both tours, the highlight Coulter’s win in the AIG Irish Women’s Amateur Close in Grange.

The month began with Laytown and Bettystown’s Alex Maguire winning the East of Ireland Championship.

After overcoming injury problems, Rob Brazill was a popular winner when he claimed the Connacht Men’s Stroke Play in Portumna.

Rafferty was ninth in the West of Ireland at Easter, tenth in the Flogas Irish Amateur Open at The Island in May and second in the East of Ireland at County Louth in June.

He also qualified 12th in the Amateur and helped Ireland make the quarter-finals of European Amateur Team Championships.

Coulter’s win at Grange, was the highlight of a very successful month, where she won the Irish Girls’ Close for the third time in a row.

Katie Poots continued her excellent year, winning the Connacht Women’s and Girls’ Open in Castle Dargan.

Brazil, Coulter, Maguire and Poots make up the nominees for the June Bridgestone Player of the Month.

The winner will join Lahinch duo Olivia Lucas and Aideen Walsh in the Bridgestone Roll of Honour for 2022.

Men’s Bridgestone Tour Rankings

1. Caolan Rafferty 540

2. Jake Whelan 527

3. Alan Fahy 525

4. Ryan Griffin 523

5. Matthew McClean 513

6. Colm Campbell 498

7. Rob Brazill 473

8. Rob Moran 461

9. Marc Boucher 425

10. Hugh Foley 398.

Women’s Bridgestone Tour Rankings

1. Beth Coulter 725

2. Katie Poots 700

3. Clodagh Coughlan 567

4. Olivia Costello 545

5. Aideen Walsh 537

6. Caitlin Shippam 527

7. Emily Murray 441

8. Anna Abom 425

9. Rebekah Gardner 378

10. Kate Dwyer 347.