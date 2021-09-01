Brazill seeks West awakening

Robert Brazill achieved a lifelong dream in 2018 when he calmly rolled in a 12 footer for birdie on the final green to beat Alex Gleeson and win the West of Ireland Championship at Rosses Point.

His first amateur Major secured his call up to the Irish team for the Home Internationals and while he went on to finish runner-up in the AIG Irish Close at Ballybunion in 2019 and began thinking about the professional game, he put himself under so much pressure he began to fall out of love with the game, then saw his world fall apart when he fell off a scooter and broke the scaphoid bone in his right wrist in March last year.

While he returned for the Connacht Strokeplay last September, he was nowhere near ready and shot rounds of 80 and 84 to miss the cut and lost even more confidence.

It’s been a dark time for one of the most naturally talented golfers to burst onto the Irish scene over the past five years. But after going almost a year without hitting a competitive shot in anger, Brazill can think of no better place to start his comeback than at County Sligo Golf Club on Saturday when he tees it up in an elite, 66-man field for the 98th West of Ireland Amateur Open Championship.

The Covid-19 pandemic caused its cancellation last year, but after a wait of 881 days since Caolan Rafferty lifted the famous silver cup in April 2019, Brazill is eagerly awaiting just the second 72-hole strokeplay staging of the “West” this weekend.

“I’m massively looking forward to it because I’ve always loved the West,” the 24-year old said this week. “I remember Jack Hume winning in 2014. But I’ve loved it for a long time. I started my golf at Rathsallagh, and I remember going over in 2006 to watch Tom O’Neill play Rory McIlroy in the last 16. That was my first experience of Rosses Point, and I’ve loved it ever since.

“I love the golf course and the people. Like Lahinch, everyone down there eats, sleeps and breathes their golf. They love the tournament and the atmosphere when all the amateurs come down.”

Brazill is a different person to the man who finished fifth behind Rafferty in 2019, and after enduring a tough few years, he’s simply hoping to make the cut for the top 39 and ties this time around.

“I haven’t played since the Connacht Stroke Play in Portumna last September,” said Brazill, who took nearly four weeks to get his wrist checked, then came back too soon.

“It was a disaster,” he admitted. “I didn’t get enough practice time to adjust to holding a golf club, but I went to Portumna anyway, and it just didn’t feel right. It put me off golf a bit that week.

“I was a bit nervous about how the wrist was going to hold up because I’d heard from a few people that it’s not a great injury for a golfer to get. I just fell out of love with the game for a bit. That wouldn’t be like me at all. I’ve had a bit of a bad run, to be honest.

“At Christmas of 2019, I nearly sliced the tip of my finger off. I was struggling after that in South Africa and Spain early in 2020. I wasn’t really enjoying it, I was just tip-toeing around. And then I did the wrist.

“I now realise where I want to be. I am much happier where I am now compared to two and a half years ago. I am enjoying it a lot more.

“I was putting myself under a lot of pressure to do too much too quick in my own head, and I wasn’t seeing the results. Now I am much happier and ready to give it a good proper go this winter and actually apply myself.”

The pandemic has given Brazill time to reset and reflect on his goals, and while he still wants to try his hand at the professional game, he won’t take the plunge until he’s ready.

“For me now, I’d want to have a very, very big amateur win under my belt or a Walker Cup cap,” he said. “That’s the only way I’d turn pro. It’s still the ambition. After giving so much to golf up to this point, it would be pointless not to give it a go and see if I am good enough. Right now, I am just building up again.

“I had planned to come back earlier and just kept putting it off. It’s only in the last few weeks I have dusted the cobwebs off the clubs, so this is my first event.”

A 93-strong field will battle it out in tomorrow’s 18-hole West of Ireland qualifier for just 15 places in the Championship proper.

Brazill is one of four former winners in action alongside Paul Cutler, Joe Lyons and Barry Anderson, but he knows he faces a tough task with a host of in-form players, including Co Sligo’s TJ Ford, chasing down spots on the Irish team.

“If I can get four good rounds of competitive golf, that would be great,” he said, “hopefully, I can rekindle some good memories from 2018.”