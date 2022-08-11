Branding now par for the course for Carey

David Carey reached a mainstream audience during The Open when he raced into a share of 18th at halfway on his Major debut.

With his Ben Hogan cap, his Mr 57 moniker for his super-low career best and his DeChambeau-like length off the tee, he’s eminently marketable.

He’s teeing it up in the ISPS HANDA World Invitational at Galgorm Castle this week but he’s also looking to boost his earning power off the course as he faces huge expenses at the Qualifying School.

It’s a problem facing dozens of young pros every year but Carey is looking to use his image to make money after signing last week with Dublin-based Irish sports management agency Sport Endorse.

Founded by Kerryman Trevor Twamley and his business partner Declan Burke, this full service agency has built a platform of 2,600 companies and athletes and sets about matching them with endorsements.

“With David we will be looking after his brand and then connect him with the sponsors he deserves long term,” said Twamley, who has golfers Harold Varner III and Annabel Dimmock on his books as well as Irish rugby star James Lowe, Sheffield United’s John Egan, former jockey Nina Carbery and boxer Jason Quigley, to name a few.

The goal now is to use Sport Endorse to build Carey’s social media following and make him even more attractive to sponsors.

“Estée Lauder is spending 75 pc of its total marketing budget on influencers at the moment,” Twamley said of a world where players like Ian Poulter use social media as a business tool. “So the social media aspect of it is vital these days.

“Our athletes must be elite and they have to manage and build up their social media profile by building content and attracting followers. Brands will see that engagement and start looking at you. You can’t hide.

“Of course, success on the field is what drives companies to look at you so you have to be able to compete and win.

“It’s a tricky balance which is why people like David need to come to an agency like us that knows what it’s doing and take that friction out of their day to day lives so they can work on their golf and leave sponsorships and endorsements to Sport Endorse.”

Sports Endorse chased Carey but the agency has its own app where athletes can sign up, create a profile, post a picture or video of themselves in action, then bid on live opportunities to impress the brand they want to work with – and get paid.