Blow to fledgling pros as PGA EuroPro Tour folds

Next month’s season-ending Matchroom Sport Tour Championship will be the final event on the PGA Europro Tour after the third tier circuit announced it will cease to exist after 20 years offering up and coming professionals a pathway to the DP World Tour.

“After what has been a phenomenal 20 years of developing many of Europe’s best professional golfers, the PGA EuroPro Tour has decided to make 2022 the final season,” CEO Daniel Godding said in a statement.

“In a market evolving quickly, the PGA EuroPro Tour feels the impact of changing global investment, media and sponsorship. The economic landscape of increasing costs and the changing habits of the worldwide audience means it has become clear that unfortunately there is no longer the support nor demand in the market to operate the PGA EuroPro Tour.”

The final event will be the PGA Europro Tour Championship at Lough Erne from October 19-21 when the top 60 in the Order of Merit battle for five Challenge Tour cards.

The top three of James Allan, Ballymena’s Dermot McElroy and Michael Stewart look certain of promotion with seventh-ranked Stuart Grehan, Whitehead’s John Ross Galbraith 30th and 57th-ranked Ronan Mullarney also in with a mathematical chance of making the top five money winners who gain promotion.

The Tour began in 2002 as a partnership between the PGA’s Mastercard Tour and Matchroom Sport’s EuroPro Golf Tour.