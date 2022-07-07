‘Best course in the world’

Nothing is left to chance at Adare Manor which was shown off to the entire golf world during this week’s JP McManus Pro-Am.

When Tiger Woods turns up for your event, there are going to be eyeballs and Tom Fazio’s redesign of the Golf Course at Adare for the 2027 Ryder Cup received rave reviews, even it was a little on the American side for the last two US Open champions, Ryder Cup players Jon Rahm and Matthew Fitzpatrick.

“The best way of me describing this golf course is, I could turn around to my wife and say look, I’m going playing golf and my wife will go, ‘Yeah, fine’, explained Pádraig Harrington, who advised on some elements of the redesign. “If I turn around and go and say, I’m going to play golf at Adare, my wife will say, ‘Yeah, I’m coming.’ It’s the best venue in the world as far as I’m concerned.”

Harrington might be a little biased but the reaction was unanimous from the 50-man field.

“I’ve loving the reaction I’ve got so far from the players who have seen it because I know how good it is,” Harrington said. “I hear they are going to go out there and be blown away. Bear in mind the golf course is set up, if you ranked it on a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of difficulty, it would be a 5 this week. This course can be really tough but because there’s amateurs here playing, it’s set up to be just a nice play this week.

“I can come down here and play off the forward tees and it’s really easy. I know how hard it is when you play it off some of the tougher pins to the back tees. Fazio designed the golf course, but all the Irish players were down here and somewhat involved with the theme of the golf course, you know, what’s going to happen.

“I’m so keen to see how the players feel about it because I think it’s the ultimate test of being a pretty nice golf course and easy enough for the amateurs, and yet can be very difficult for the pros.”

Fitzpatrick did not know the old Adare Manor and he was bowled over by its similarities to Augusta National.

“In my opinion, apart from the elevation changes, it’s very similar to Augusta,” he said. “Certainly the green slope, sort of the elevation off the greens, they all have very, very severe run-offs and you just can’t afford to miss them and you’ve got to hit them in the right spots. Putting is difficult as well. That’s what I found out today, and you know, the condition, you can’t speak highly enough about it. It’s truly incredible.”

“It was all new to me,” the Sheffield man added. “I think for a Ryder Cup, if we want it make it an advantage for the Europeans, we probably need to tighten the fairways a little bit. Grow the rough up a little bit. You know, how we like to.

“But the greens are a tough test. You’ve got to put it in the right areas on them. You miss them, it’s almost impossible up-and-downs, the difference in elevation from missing the green is really difficult, so yeah, it was interesting out there today. Just you know, like I say, it’s in great shape and it was enjoyable to play,

Fitzpatrick’s comments were echoed by Rahm, who also felt it might need some tweaking to make it more favourable to the Europeans in 2027.

“We were able to visit after the Irish Open in Lahinch in 2019 and I’ve been thinking about it since, along with The Ryder Cup,’ Rahm said. “I can’t really say more or enough nice things about the venue, about JP, and about the event they have put together. The best way I can describe it is that it’s special and unique. Only a unique venue and a unique individual and a unique family like the McManus family can bring so many top golfers together for a charity event like this and make us have such a good time. We feel it, the crowd out there feels it and it’s what makes it so special.

“A lot of us didn’t know the magnitude. I had no idea there would be spectators. I had no idea there would be TV cameras. A lot of us thought it was a Pro-Am where if we were out of the hole we could just pick up and go to the next. We didn’t realise how serious it was until Saturday afternoon, at least in my case.

“Fazio has done an amazing redesign of the golf course. It’s beautiful and this golf course can be made as easy as they want and as hard as they want, right. It’s the beauty of a good challenge.

“Now with that said, for a European possibly in that Ryder Cup, they might need to spend a lot of time and resources on de-Americanising the golf course. Because right now, it would be pretty much what you would expect in a Ryder Cup in the US. Based on what I saw in Paris and what I’ve seen in other venues, Ryder Cup in Europe is a little different. They might spend some time and effort to do that obviously to suit our strength, right.

“But we’ll see. Otherwise we will have the Irish crowd, core of the crowd being Irish, supporting the European team, and we all know how the Irish can create a good atmosphere and a good time, and it will be really, really fun.”

Leona Maguire is more concerned with the Solheim Cup than the Ryder Cup but she was incredibly impressed by the design and the amazing conditioning.

“It’s definitely one of the best golf courses I’ve ever played,” she said. “It’s immaculate, like being on carpet most of the time. The aprons are like greens in most places. So yes, the greens are tricky, lots of run-offs and big slopes, but it’s a fantastic venue.”

Thousands of trees were removed during the redesign but Adare Manor launched a tree planting initiative during the JP McManus Pro-Am to support its sustainable route to the 2027 Ryder Cup.

The venue promised to plant five sapling trees for every birdie, or better, carded in this year’s JP McManus Pro-Am tournament within its grounds, which will add to the 16,000 native trees that they have planted at the resort since 2016 when reconstruction began.

By 2027 they will be five years old and more than enough to get in the way of any Ryder Cup star who dares to stray from those green carpets.

The brief handed to Fazio Design, Turfgrass Consultancy, and Atlantic Golf Construction in the remodelling was to build a course “beyond everything”.

The result is a masterpiece .

Wall to wall sandcapping ensures a dry playable golf course all year round, and with SubAir built into each of the 19 greens the greenkeepers can regulate air, water and temperature and allow the creeping bentgrass on the greens and surrounds to flourish, not to mention the “wall to wall” low cut maintained rye grass.

THE PROJECT IN NUMBERS

n 12,055m² of Pure Distinction, Creeping Bentgrass greens built to USGA specification.

n 75 Hectares of low-cut sand capped grass, wall to wall, with no rough in play.

n 19 Sub Air vaults in greens to aid plant health, drainage and surface firmness.

n 83,000 linear meters of gravel trenches and perforated pipes.

n 41 strategically placed capillary concrete lined bunkers.

n 250,000 tonnes of sand.

n 1291 sprinkler heads.

n 127 newly planted mature trees.

n 77 new tee boxes measuring 10,777m².

n 6, 600m² of driving range tees.

n 17,003m² of sand-based Penn A4, Creeping Bentgrass approaches and green surrounds.

n 50 turf management professionals to manicure the golf course.

n 170,000m² of manicured ryegrass fairways.