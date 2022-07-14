Bernie beats Teresa to outshine the Kingdom

The Open Championship will likely throw up some wonderful drama over the next few days but it may still remain a side story in the Kilcoyne household at Baltinglass.

Former Gaelic footballer Bryan Kilcoyne is at the Home of Golf with his good friend and former Posts and Telegraphs colleague Brendan Lowry, father of 2019 Open champion Shane.

All talk at the Old Course earlier this week was of that dramatic last gasp winning free by Seán O’Shea in the All Ireland Football Championship semi-final at Croke Park on Sunday, which gave Kerry a one-point win over Dublin.

But that was nothing compared to the drama in County Wicklow where Bryan’s wife Bernie won Lady Captain Maggie Kinsella’s Prize by a shot from his daughter Teresa.

Bernie, who plays off 22, opened with a sedate 72 before ripping it up in the final round, carding a 66 to edge out Teresa for the grand prize.

Bryan is no stranger to close rivalries having faced off against former Ferbane and Offaly great Brendan Lowry in his playing day for Baltinglass.

The Wicklow men’s most impressive run saw them claim eight Senior titles in a row from 1987 to 1994.

The club’s greatest achievement came in 1990 when they won the much sought-after Andy Merrigan Cup. They were crowned All-Ireland club champions thanks to their 2-7 to 0-7 win over Roscommon’s Clann na nGael.