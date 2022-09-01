Beaverstown pair feeling ace

It was a 17 million to one shot but Louis Murphy and Eimhin Cassidy pulled off an incredible hole-in-one double at Beaverstown.

Playing together in the Beaver Trophy on Sunday, eight handicapper Eimhin (25) knocked in a seven-iron at the 165-yard 17th before five-handicap Louis (24) followed him in with a nine-iron.

“We knew they were close but didn’t know they were in until we got down there because the flag was just over a mound behind a bunker,” Eimhin said. “We’re absolutely thrilled.”

They weren’t the only ones celebrating an outrageous achievement as at Douglas Golf Club on Monday, Frank Dorgan had an albatross hole-in-one on the par-four second.

Playing with Adrian Buckley and Dinny Allen, he holed his 285-yard tee shot off the greens in Bill O’Connor’s President’s Prize to the Seniors.

We reckon the Beaverstown duo still trump Douglas, where Senior Cup player Seán Deasy also had an albatross this year on the 330-yard 10th.

Not to be outdone, Sutton also got in on the act last month when Shane McGlynn, a plus two handicapper, holed his three wood tee shot at the 330-yard first.