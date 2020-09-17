Ballykisteen Golf Club reportedly up for sale

Irish golf clubs are under pressure during the Covid-19 crisis and it appears that changes are afoot at Ballykisteen Golf Club after it was put on the market last week.

The highly regarded Des Smyth and Declan Branigan design is being sold as a "golf facility or as farming land" according to the Limerick Leader though the adjoining Great National Ballykisteen Hotel is not for sale.

The course, which is set on 155 acres, is for sale for a guide price for €1.5 million according to two auctioneers in the locality, the same price quoted for West Waterford Golf Club, which has been for sale as a going concern for the last 10 months.

"The course was carefully constructed to the highest standards in 1993 with many natural contours, tree sculptured surroundings, an abundance of bunkers and challenging water hazards making this oasis very much a golfer's paradise," GVM'S Tom Crosse, a former Ballykisteen club captain said of the property.

"This property is also very suitable for general farming purposes and would be ideal for beef, equestrian or dairying use."

Losing the golf course would be a tragedy for the locality and the loyal membership, which includes Mr Crosse.

"I'm an ex-captain and a member since its inception," he said. "I would like to see it kept as a golf course but this will be a question of who puts their hand up highest. If it goes for farming it goes for farming."

Set in the shadow of the Galtee Mountains in the heart of the Golden Vale, the course was born when the great Tipperary amateur Arthur Pierse suggested to the original landowner, Josephine Ryan that it would be ideal golfing terrain.

In an ideal world, the course would be sold as a going concern and that remains the goal at lovely West Waterford Golf Club, which had 313 members in 2019.

The course went on the market in November last year and it remains up for sale for a guide price of €1.5 million with managing director Austin Spratt keen to see the club retained .

"It's very busy right now," said Mr Spratt. "I am hoping to sell it as a going concern."

