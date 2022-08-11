Ballinasloe duo win big in Connacht Close at Castlebar

Ballinasloe were celebrating on the double at Castlebar as Charlie Mooney and Niall Connelly lifted trophies in the Connacht Boys Close Finals.

Mooney won the Under 17 title when he carded six birdies in a magnificent, course record, four-under 68 to win by three strokes from Athenry’s Cathal Penney with Glenlo Abbey’s Michael Greaney third with 75

Mooney birdied the third, sixth, seventh and ninth to turn in 32, then moved to five-under with a birdie at the par-five 11th before sandwiching another birdie four at the 14th between bogeys at the 13th and par-three 18th.

The Under 13 Close was played over nine holes and Conneely, who like Mooney was a hero for Ballinasloe in their recent Fred Daly Connacht final win over Co Sligo, carded two birdies and a bogey on Castlebar’s front nine to win by a shot from Strandhill’s Patrick Tuffy with Ballinrobe’s Max Humphreys third on two-over.

In the Under 15 Close, Galway Bay’s Caelan Coleman made two bogeys and a birdie in one-over 73 to win by two from Castlebar’s Owen Kelly with Dunmore Demesne’s Sean Cloonan in third place, two shots further back after a 77.

Meanwhile, Claire Duggan returned a magnificent score of 41 points to win Lady Captain, Frances Wood’s Prize at Lahinch Golf Club.

She won on countback from last year’s winner, Áine Kenny O’Brien, and former Irish International and Curtis Cup player, Eileen Pose Power.