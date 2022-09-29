Athlone plays host to clubs’ final fling

It’s been an action-packed season on the club scene and it’s not over yet as Athlone Golf Club plays host to the final stage the 2022 inter-club campaign this week.

The last four All-Ireland titles available to clubs this year are up for grabs with the Revive Active Women’s Four-Ball, the Men’s Four-Ball, the Fred Perry Men’s Trophy and the Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes all set to crown their respective champions this weekend.

“Golf Ireland is delighted to stage the conclusion to the All-Ireland Inter-Club Series in Athlone this year,” said Golf Ireland’s Director of Championships, Mark Wehrly.

“Athlone Golf Club have been steadfast supporters of amateur golf over the years, having hosted the underage Interprovincial Championships twice inside the last decade, as well as a number of other key events including the Connacht Stroke Play Championship. The club also hosted the prestigious All Ireland Cups & Shields Finals in 1998.

“The course presents an exciting challenge for players and its exceptional finishing stretch will be a great backdrop to the drama of the All-Ireland Finals.”

Athlone Golf Club Men’s Captain Thomas O’Connor said: “As Men’s Captain of Athlone Golf Club, it gives me great pleasure to welcome all teams, competitors, officials and supporters to our challenging course on the shores of Lough Ree set amongst the Hidden Heartlands.”

Athlone Golf Club Lady Captain Frances McGettigan said: “I am delighted to welcome the All-Ireland finals to the midlands. Athlone and the surrounding region are well served with the supply of accommodation, restaurants, bars, retailing and other facilities to meet the demands of this national sporting event.

“The numbers attending the golf club for this event will be a major boost to the local economy .”

The women’s Revive Active All-Ireland Four-Ball is set to be closely contested with East Cork taking on Bearna in the first of Saturday’s semi-finals with the winner to face Berehaven or Edmondstown

East Cork claimed the pennant in Munster East and went on to beat City of Derry 3.5-1.5 in the quarter-finals as they look to succeed Ballybunion as All Ireland champions.

Deirdre O’Mahony and Claire O’Brien, Claire Coughlan and Breda McCarthy and Mary Walsh and Ruth Evans were the big winners against City of Derry at Craddockstown but they face a tough task against Bearna, who beat Royal Tara 3-2 at Farnham Estate in the quarter-finals winning two matches on the 18th and another at the 19th.

Siobhan Hunt and Nuala Timony and Caoimhe Slemon and Clare Cunningham won 1-up as Marian Cunningham and Siobhan Smyth triumphed at the first extra hole.

Edmondstown defeated Moate 3-2 at Nenagh to take their place in the All Ireland semi-finals with Mairead Dawson and Carolanne Roopnarinesingh, Gilly Campbell and Libby Delap and Fiona Abom and Carmel Burke-Daly the points winners.

However, Berehaven looked dangerous at Loughrea in their quarter-final as they beat Co Cavan 3.5-1.15 with Edel Decies and Claire McCarthy, Carol P Murphy and Aoife McCarthy and Lorraine Downey and Rosarie Hanley the big winners on the day.

Today

Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes Quarter-Finals

0845 Thurles v Fintona

0930 Glengarriff v Warrenpoint

1015 Balbriggan v Portumna

1100 Milltown v Castlecomer

Fred Perry Trophy Semi-finals

1200 East Cork v Connemara Isles

1300 Nenagh v Wicklow

Athlone Golf Club control time sheet from 2.30pm. In the event of a tie after 18 holes, matches will continue in sudden death on 1, 2, 3 and so on until a winner. These matches will have priority over other golfers on the course.

Tomorrow, 30 September

Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes Semi-Finals

1030 Thurles or Fintona v Balbriggan or Portumna

1130 Glengarriff or Warrenpoint v Milltown or Castlecomer

1130 Fred Perry Trophy Final

Athlone Golf Club control time sheet from 1.00pm but in the event of a tie after 18 holes, matches will have priority over other golfers on the course.

Saturday, 1 October

0900 Flogas Irish Mixed Foursomes Final

Revive Active All-Ireland Four-Ball Semi-finals

0945 East Cork v Bearna

1045 Berehaven v Edmondstown

All-Ireland Four-Ball Semi-Finals

1145 Mahon v Connemara Isles

1245 Killarney v Newbridge

Athlone Golf Club control time sheet from 2.00pm but in the event of a tie after 18 holes, matches will have priority over other golfers on the course.

Sunday 2 October

0900 Revive Active All-Ireland Four-Ball Final

1000 All-Ireland Four-Ball All-Ireland Final

Athlone Golf Club control time sheet from 11.30am but in the event of a tie after 18 holes, matches will have priority over other golfers on the course.