Athenry and Westport progress in Inter-Club

The boys from Athenry and the girls from Westport were the winners in the Connacht Boys’ and Girls’ Inter club area final at lovely Ballina Golf Club

Athenry took home the area final pennant after beating neighbouring club, Galway Bay on a countback.

Both teams tied on 120 pts from their aggregate best three cards out of five.

A best of the day score of 47 pts from Ethan Whyte along with John McDonnell’s 40 pts gave them a better two card tally over Galway Bay with Claremorris third, Ballina fourth and Galway fifth.

This led to them being presented with the Desmond Kenny Cup and Provincial Boys’ Inter Club Championship title.

In the Girls’ section, Westport Golf Club took the title having already won the Area and National Girls U16 Junior Schools pennant earlier in the year.

Westport Golf Club are showing great growth and progress as they were the only club to have an A and B team in the field.

The best score of the day was 40 pts by Marykate Lonergan which combined with Sarah Corrigan’s 34 pts gave them a four-point win over Co. Sligo as Westport B were third and Galway fourth.

Westport and Athenry will return to Ballina Golf Club from 23-24 August for the National Finals.