All ship-shape for Captain Mick at Castlebar

Captain Mick Kilcourse with his prize winner, Carl Rose and the antique golf trolley dating from around 1900.

Castlebar Golf Club has made significant improvements over the past five years, and so it was no surprise to see Mick Kilcourse go the extra mile for his recent Captain’s Prize at the Co Mayo gem.

A field of 240 teed it up in an event played over two weekends with the leading 90 players qualifying for the finale, which took place in brilliant sunshine on August bank holiday Sunday.

They were playing for the most unique prize of an antique golf trolley, believed to date from around 1900.

The destiny of the trophy was in the balance until the final three-ball reached the last green, where Carl Rose eventually secured victory with a superb, winning par.

The “champion golfer” was crowned Open Championship style on the ninth green where captain Mick was joined for the special occasion by his brother Paul Kilcourse and father Michael Snr, who preceded him as captain in 2014 and 1975, respectively.

Castlebar lost part of its course to roadworks several years ago but thanks to a sports capital grant, the club is developing an exciting, six-hole, par-three with holes in the area of the old ninth and 17th holes.