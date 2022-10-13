All Ireland Medals joy for Teresa and PennyAll Ireland Medals joy for Teresa and Penny

Castlerea’s Teresa Meaney collected the top prize from her fellow club member, Golf Ireland President Kay O’Loughlin, at the All-Ireland final of the Women’s Silver Medal while Bushfoot’s Penny Loan won the Bronze after an exciting day’s golf at Headfort.

A rock-solid back nine helped Meaney to an impressive 71 on Headfort’s New Course, edging out Mountrath’s Carol Doheny on the countback by the narrowest of margins.

Tubbercurry’s Betty Scanlon finished in third with a 73.

Loan, meanwhile, had two shots to spare following her 75 over the Old Course in the Bronze Medal final, with her nearest challengers in Lucan’s Janice Murtagh and Bearna’s Teresa Walsh finishing second and third respectively following their 77s.

A total of 151 players braved difficult weather on the day - 76 in the Bronze Category and 75 in the Silver – but despite heavy rain, Headfort’s two courses were in remarkable condition.

Meanwhile, Douglas’ James Walsh fired a two-under-par 69 to win Sunday’s inaugural Munster Senior Cup Alliance outing at Muskerry.

Organised by Monkstown’s PGA professional Cian McNamara, chosen AIG Senior Cup panellists from Cork, Douglas, Muskerry and Monkstown will compete against each other this winter.

Ten players from each club play a round at each of the four venues with the top five claiming the weekly prizes and the player with the three best cards from four winning the overall top prize.