Adare Manor setting new standards of excellence

Adare Manor was recently voted The Best Resort in the World in the 2022 Readers’ Choice Awards compiled by Condé Nast Traveler.

Over 240,000 readers shared their recent travel knowledge of the world’s top hotels, resorts, cities, countries, islands, spas, trains, airlines, airports, cruises, and more.

They submitted responses rating their travel experiences across the globe for awards considered the longest-running and most prestigious recognition of excellence in the travel industry.

But the resort has also been recognised by the ISO (International Organisation for Standardisation) after the JP McManus Pro-Am’s successful implementation of the ISO’s International Sustainability Standard 2012.

This globally recognised framework for sustainable event management stems from the London 2012 Olympics and Paralympic Games’ sustainability strategy and legacy commitments.

The Golf Course at Adare Manor is the first golf course to achieve this certification.

During the tournament, the resort celebrated every birdie made by both professionals and amateurs by planting five new sapling trees for each birdie, or better.

The result is the resort has pledged to plant 6,025 trees on the grounds, adding to the 16,000 native trees planted at the resort since 2016.

“The JP McManus Pro-Am is a fantastic celebration and opportunity to support the local Mid-West community, and we’re delighted to continue the theme with our latest tree planting initiative and build on our wider resort sustainability commitments to support our local community and guest experience here at Adare,” said Alan MacDonnell, Superintendent at the golf course.

“We look forward to witnessing the results of our actions today over the coming years, and the green road ahead to 2027.”

The golf club was further recognised with a Limerick Chamber ‘Best Sustainable Business’ award shortlist nomination, with the winner to be announced in November.

Adare’s plans include eliminating food waste through the use of an on-site biodigester and recycling it into social enriching compost; constructing new wetlands to create land-based carbon storage to aid water quality and wildlife inhabitation; introducing seven hives of honeybees to catalyse resort pollination and thriving flora.

They also plan to increase on-site energy provided via the existing resort solar farm, which already supplies electrical demand for laundry and dry cleaning facilities, from 21pc to 60pc; enhancing sustainable water supply to ensure the golf course and gardens are self-

contained using its on-site lakes

The sixth JP McManus Pro-Am welcomed eight of the world’s top-10 as well as celebrities from the world’s of sport and entertainment and some 40,000 spectators each day.

The two-day charity tournamen – the first event staged at Adare Manor following Tom Fazio’s 2018 golf course renovation – raised over €100 million for the JP McManus Benevolent Fund.