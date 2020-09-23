A Quick 18 with Ruby Walsh: 'I love the top sports people. I was never one to shout for the underdog'

NE of Irish racing’s most prolific winners, Ruby Walsh also loves a game of golf, and with a great eye for a thoroughbred, he still sees Tiger Woods as the greatest of all time.

1. How’s your golf?

Pretty average. I have played twice since the beginning of the pandemic. Once in Kilkea and once in Adare and it most certainly hasn’t improved my golf. I just can’t get it all together. If I am putting well, my driving is off, and if I am driving it well, I wouldn’t putt it into a bucket. Marrying all the elements together is my issue.

2. How did you get started in the game?

All my maternal uncles play golf, and both grandparents were captains in Waterville, many years ago. When I lived in Carlow, my uncle John was a member there, and he got me going. As a jockey, long before the good motorways, you’d spend more overnights at festivals in Killarney and Listowel, and you’d play Killarney and Ballybunion and even in Tralee and Waterville. It was Conor O’Dwyer who got me started.

3. Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why?

If you gave me the seven-iron, I would manage to get around. If I had no other club in the bag, I could go out with a seven iron and play just as well.

4. Links or parkland? Why?

Links. No matter how wide you hit it, you seem to be able to recover unless you’re in the ocean. I really enjoyed the Irish Open Pro-Am in Lahinch last year. I played with the disability golfer Brendan Lawlor, who played on the European Tour a couple of weeks ago. To see someone like Brendan doing what he is doing is inspirational.

5. Who were your sporting heroes growing up?

My idols were people like Charlie Swan, Richard Dunwoody, and then just a couple of years in front of me, Tony McCoy. But I was a sports fan as much as anything else, and I remember Australia coming to play and being just as fascinated with Nick Farr-Jones, Michael Lynagh and David Campese. I love the top people in sport. I was never one to shout for the underdog. I always enjoyed watching Roy Keane, and to this day, I look through a golfing leaderboard to see where Tiger is.

6. You caddied for Tony McCoy when he played with Tiger at JP McManus’s Pro-Am in Adare. That must have been fascinating.

I remember Arthur Pierse caddied for Tiger, who was under trees at the second or third and he hit this shot, eight to ten feet off the ground for about 170 yards. It was like watching a video game.

7. Was there a rival in your own game that you especially admired?

I would have always admired Richard Dunwoody for style, poise, determination and attitude. I also realised that racing was hugely tactical and tactically, I loved how Charlie Swan could see things and understand how things were going to happen. I’d listen to him predict what would happen before a race, and that would happen. Maybe it was intelligence, but Charlie’s grasp of tactics was incredible.

8. Name your dream fourball and name the venue.

Tiger without a doubt. Then I would just carry the bag and let another three lads make up the fourball and watch them do it properly. I’d put him out with Rory, Phil Mickelson and Nick Faldo and send them out in Ballybunion so we could have a coffee on the fifth.

9. So you wouldn’t play?

No. My dream fourball would be playing with three guys who are as bad as me, then I wouldn’t seem as far out of my depth.

10. If you could change something about modern racing, what would it be?

No sport is perfect. I think more races per fixture and fewer fixtures might help racing’s finances. It doesn’t need to be every day, but there needs to be more of it when it’s on. I think nine and ten-race cards, more evenly spread, would serve the sport better.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your racing career, what would it be?

If you had a bag of mulligans, I’d take them off you. I would take the 2002 Cheltenham Gold Cup again. I would do things differently on Comanche Court between the third last and the second last. That would have been the difference between winning and losing.

12. What happened?

I moved up on the outside of See More Business. I played stamina over tactics. Best Mate hadn’t run the distance before so it was to see if Best Mate stayed. When I moved up, See More Business left a gap on his inside which Best Mate got through, and Comanche Court made a mistake at the second last. I could have ridden that race differently, and it would have been a Gold Cup ridden for my dad. That would have meant so much.

13. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be?

Everyone who plays it says there is nowhere like the Old Head of Kinsale. I believe the setting is fantastic and I’d love to see it.

14. What’s your favourite hole?

The 18th in Adare Manor. It’s an unbelievable hole. If I can hit three shots down and be going for the green with my fourth, I feel I have achieved something.

15. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I wish I had never smoked. It’s the biggest mistake I ever made.

16. What’s your most treasured possession?

I am not materialistic. But if you pushed me, I’d say my two Gold Cups.

17. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

How much space have you got? If I could hit it straight down the middle 200 yards every time, that would do me.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

The EuroMillions was worth €150 million a few weeks ago. I’d say holding that winning ticket and realising what you’d just won would be pretty close to perfect happiness at that moment.





Ruby Walsh

Handicap: 18

Club: Rathsallagh GC

