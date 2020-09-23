| 5.8°C Dublin

A Quick 18 with Ruby Walsh: 'I love the top sports people. I was never one to shout for the underdog'

Former jockey Ruby Walsh on the golf course Expand

SPORTSFILE

NE of Irish racing’s most prolific winners, Ruby Walsh also loves a game of golf, and with a great eye for a thoroughbred, he still sees Tiger Woods as the greatest of all time.

1. How’s your golf?

Pretty average. I have played twice since the beginning of the pandemic. Once in Kilkea and once in Adare and it most certainly hasn’t improved my golf. I just can’t get it all together. If I am putting well, my driving is off, and if I am driving it well, I wouldn’t putt it into a bucket. Marrying all the elements together is my issue.

