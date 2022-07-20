A Quick 18 with Rory O’Connor: It’s the only game you play where you never stop giving out about it

Rory O’Connor is a popular stand-up and advocate for mental health awareness. So it’s no surprise this affable Meath man uses golf to disconnect from the stresses of daily life.

His frank autobiography, “Rory’s Story” is a bestseller and after appearing on Sky Sports during the JP McManus Pro-Am having his bald head autographed by Shane Lowry, he’ll be back on the golf course on August 10 in the ISPS Handa World Invitational Pro Am at Galgorm Castle in Co. Antrim looking to have a laugh with friends and just enjoy the game.

1. How’s your golf? Inconsistent. My card is usually par, scratch, par, par, scratch. My number one goal is to play with my mates and just have a laugh. It’s the only game you play where you never stop giving out about it from the first tee to the 18th.

2. How did you get started in the game? I played pitch and putt with my mates and after Ashbourne opened, we joined in about 1997. I was about the worst of them off nine but some of them were two, three and four handicappers. One of them was Fintan Bonner, now a PGA qualified instructor over in St Andrews.

3. Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why? The putter. I’m just a very bad chipper so I’d be liable to take my putter from five or 10 yards off the green.

4. Links or parkland? Why? I’d have to say parkland because I’d be wild enough. The number one rule on the links is to keep it straight so parkland for me.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course? I won a couple of junior opens when I was about 13. I think I had 45 points around Black Bush off around 15 so there’s a golfer in there somewhere, it’s just a matter of getting the consistency back.

6. Who was your sporting hero? The Meath team of the 1990s and Tiger Woods. When I was a kid I’d put plasters on my middle fingers the same as Tiger. I even put dots on my putter with Tippex the same as the ones on Tiger’s putter.

7. Name a stand up you especially admire and why. Growing up I found Robin Williams and Jim Carrey fascinating. And Rowan Atkinson from Mr. Bean too. Atkinson could make people laugh without even talking. That’s a big talent. Closer to home I admire Conor Moore and his ability to do so many different impressions and nail them all. Al Foran is another really talented guy.

8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one? To play in the JP McManus Pro-Am one day. The way my golf is at the minute, I’m not sure I’d accept a chance to play with that amount of people watching every shot. But it would be a bit of a dream to play at the JP Pro-Am because that’s the be-all and end-all as far as Pro-Ams go.

9. Name your dream fourball. Tiger Woods for obvious reasons. Number two would be Shane Lowry because we’d have great craic with Tiger and then I’d have to bring my dad Joe. I couldn’t go off and play with Tiger and Shane and leave my Dad at home. He could die a happy man after that.

10. If you could change something about golf what would it be? I’d be an advocate for 14 holes for amateurs. Personally, I have enough after 14 holes and it’s an easier sell to herself. I have a bit of a hyper personality so for me to concentrate for 18 holes is difficult

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your life, what would it be? Going back to 2005, I was captain of the county minor team and we were beaten by a point in the All Ireland semi-finals by Offaly. Whoever wins that obviously gets to play the final in Croke Park, which would’ve been a dream come true for any 18-year old. My regret is that I didn’t pull your man down who was going past me that set up the winning score. It’s not something that keeps me awake at night, but that would be a nice one.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? In a dream world, obviously Augusta is on everyone’s bucket list. So maybe Sawgrass. Then again, I was lucky enough to play Adare Manor last September and it’s spectacular. So I’d probably go with Adare Manor again just because it’s the closest thing to Augusta we have in Europe, as all the Americans say.

13. What’s your favourite par three? Oh definitely the sixth at Cruit Island. It’s just amazing, hitting off the cliff to the green on the other ledge. I played it recently with my father and Packie Bonner in a fundraiser and the weather was unreal and I hit a lovely, crisp eight iron to 12 feet. It was probably the only good thing I did all day. You’d love to get a few cold beers, three of your mates and 100 golf balls and just just keep hitting it until you get close.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? I’d like to be better at saying no. I’m an awful man for saying yes. It’s interesting because I’m being assessed by a psychologist for ADHD and the more I learn about it, the more fascinating it is. If I was in the middle of the Atlantic and someone rang to say they needed a hand with the dishes, I’d probably jump out of the boat and swim home.

15. What’s your most treasured possession? You’re going to laugh but it’s actually a teddy bear I’ve had since I was born and his name is Ted and he’s still at home in the house. So I’d definitely let photos and stuff go up in flames before I’d let Ted go. One eye is gone and his left leg is an old sock.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be? To stop overthinking. My biggest problem is I could be five-under for my handicap and I’d start thinking ahead and then crash.

17. Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why? It goes without saying it just has to be Tiger. His killer instinct was phenomenal. I was lucky enough to see him in his prime in the early noughties and I’ll never forget him walking down the fairway, oblivious to everything else going on around him.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness? Perfect happiness is silence in my mind. It’s well known that my head would be up and down. I am at my happiest when I’m at peace with myself and I’m not putting myself under pressure and I’m not too low or too high. So for me that’s happiness — peace in your mind and living in the moment.

- Rory O’Connor – Handicap: 20, Club: Ashbourne

