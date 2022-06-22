A quick 18 with Robbie Fowler: ‘I’m quite happy with my game but I’d love to play with Tiger’

Robbie Fowler is known simply as “God” if you’re a Liverpool supporter. He was a huge fan favourite at Anfield scoring 183 goals in 369 appearances. Now that he’s retired, he continues to score on the golf course, winning the celebrity individual title in the recent Jersey Legends at La Moye Golf Club.

Irish soccer (and golf fans) can see him in action on the Irish Legends presented by the McGinley Foundation at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort from August 16-20.

1. How’s your golf?

Inconsistent. I have good days and bad days. On my day I can play well but it’s just inconsistency that’s the problem. But I guess that’s why we’re amateurs.

2. How did you get started in the game?

I started when I did my knee in years ago. So I used golf to strengthen my knee by going back-and-forth with your knee in the swing. Basically, I used golf as a bit of a rehab tool. I did my cruciate ligament 1998 and it helped me get back to fitness.

3. Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why?

Oh, I have good days and bad days with my putter and my driver so you know what, I haven’t got a favourite. It will differ from one day to the next.

4. Links or parkland? And why?

Links all day long. I am a member at Wallasey which is the home of stableford and it’s a really nice track so I play there. Where I live, I’m blessed. There are lots of good links courses. I do like parkland but I prefer links in all honesty.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course?

I’m always happy on the golf course, I just love being out in the fresh air.

6. Who’s your sporting hero?

Manchester United defender Paul McGrath and Everton striker Graeme Sharp challenge for a loose ball during the 1985 FA Cup Final. Photo: Bob Martin/Allsport/Getty Images

Manchester United defender Paul McGrath and Everton striker Graeme Sharp challenge for a loose ball during the 1985 FA Cup Final. Photo: Bob Martin/Allsport/Getty Images

A couple of Everton players. I supported Everton when I was a kid so Graeme Sharp and Trevor Steven were two players I loved. I obviously play golf with Sharpie these days but I loved him as a player because he was a striker so he was a bit of a hero.

7. Name an opponent or rival you especially admire and why.

I’m a big fan of Sadio Mané and obviously I admire Mo Salah for what he’s doing and his numbers and the stats are brilliant. But I really like Mané. He ticks a lot of boxes for a great centre forward. He scores goals. Okay, he may have been a little bit inconsistent at the start but I love watching him play. I love watching strikers that get you off the edge of your seat and Mané fits that bill. I know Liverpool didn’t want to lose him.

Sadio Mane

Sadio Mane

8. What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one?

I don’t have many really. I suppose having a hole in one would be it. I think everyone wants to do that. I’ve been close but not close enough. I’ve had loads on the computer all right. Does that count? I’m probably like any golfer I just want to get better. But I’m happy with the way I play. I know I’m not going to become a professional and I want to be competitive and I can be competitive. But I’m happy the way I am. If you gave me a choice between having a hole-in-one and playing off scratch, I’m choosing hole-in-one.

9. Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue.

I’d love to play with Tiger. Tiger is obviously the one. And you can pick any two of the Beatles because Tiger’s playing. I’ve already played with Alan Hansen and Kenny Dalglish and all of those guys and they’re all good golfers. I’ve actually played with John Daly, who was a lovely fella to be fair. But Tiger, you don’t realise how good Tiger was or is until you actually play golf yourself. Being world number one for 281 weeks straight, that’s an incredible stat.

10. If you could change something about the modern game, what would it be?

If a golfer hits an absolute rasper down the middle and it goes in a divot, he should be able to place his ball.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your golfing career, what would it be?

No, there’s nothing really. I love it all the time.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be? Don’t say Augusta National unless you absolutely must.

I’m a big fan of Kingsbarns but Augusta is a course I’d love to play. I could say St Andrews but it wouldn’t be my absolute number one. It’s hard to argue with Augusta, everything about it is stunning.

13. What’s your favourite par three?

I don’t know, there’s so many good ones I’ve never played the postage stamp. Maybe I’d pick the 12th at Augusta or the 17th at Sawgrass.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be? Doesn’t have to be about golf.

Nothing. I’m happy being me.

15. What’s your most treasured possession (golfing or otherwise)?

Probably my football medals to be fair. I’ve worked hard in my career and when you get rewarded by winning trophies it would be hard to lose those. Obviously you have treasured memories but from a career point of view it wouldn’t be my first England cap. I’d scored 100 goals before I got my first cap, which was crazy to be honest. I think it’s definitely my trophies, maybe my FA Cup winner’s medal.

I grew up on the FA Cup, watching the players going down Wembley Way, watching on the television. I just wanted to win the FA Cup and I did it.

16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

Probably my consistency. I can get around so I know how to play the game but sometimes it’s a bit in and out. To be honest, I’m quite happy with my golf. I know I’m not going to get much better and I’m easy with that. I can take it or leave it.

17. Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why?

Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods

It’s got to be Tiger for the obvious reason that he’s been outstanding at the top level for so long. Even winning the Masters in 2019 after being out for so long that was an incredible story.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

Spending time with the family is the obvious answer because my missus will read this. But a little bit of a golfing holiday with the lads is also great. I’m not talking about going on the p**** . I’m talking about playing proper golf. I’ve gone past the stage in life when you like a drink. I’ve done all that. But I love golf now. So a great golfing holiday.