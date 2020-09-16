A Quick 18 with Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh: 'I prefer to look forward, and play the ball as it lies'

He might have celebrated his 90th birthday just last month but legendary broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh remains active through his love of Gaelic games and golf, which he still plays off a handicap of 18.

1. How’s your golf?

Beyond description by ordinary players of the modern era. Good feature though, it provides a great variety of shots. And there’s always hope when you’re about to reach the first tee.

2. How did you get started in the game?

Origin created by an event that happened in 1839, the night of the big wind, “Oíche na Gaoithe Móire”. The coasts of Ireland were bombarded by a storm during the night. This left acres of a new type of land, sand-based. Dun Sion where I came from later had a golf course based on that sandy surface.

MicheÃ¡l O Muircheartaigh playing today at nearly 90 years of age 💪👌. pic.twitter.com/Gk8PObfLXh — Grange Golf Club (@GrangeGolfClub1) July 26, 2020

3. Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why?

Putter, without a doubt. It has the final say. Putters must be trusted more than any other club in the bag.

4. Links or parkland? Why?

Links for sure. It’s like walking on carpet or on a modern sports pitch. Links are generally available for play all the year around. The fairways aren’t affected as much by weather, except when frost or snow pay a visit. Links all the way, heaven on earth.

5. When were you happiest on the golf course?

Standing on the first tee with my brothers (the late Paddy and Donal), taking the first shot as a member of Grange. It was in the 1950s when members of golf clubs were few. Soon after moving to Dublin, we played rounds in several courses in order to decide which club we should join. The welcome we received in the Grange made the decision for us.

6. Who’s your sporting hero?

At the moment, it’s the Dublin Gaelic footballer Brian Fenton. He has played in the last 5 All Ireland Senior football championships, without losing a single game and starring in many. And there’s more to be seen of him yet.

7. Name a colleague or broadcaster you especially admire or admired and why?

The late Micheal O’Hehir, who was the GAA’s main commentator from 1938 to 1985. He was as enthusiastic as ever in the 1985 hurling semi-final when Galway played against the All-Ireland champions Cork. I met him as usual in Croke Park before the games got underway. The story he told me highlighted his approach to preparation. He called to the Aisling hotel that morning where Galway were staying. He was hugely impressed by 3 youths on the team – Pete Finnerty, Tony Keady and Ollie Kilkenny, Galway’s half-back line. He gave me a hint to look out for them, and they proved their worth later in the day, starring in a famous win over Cork. Unfortunately it was his last game to broadcast as he fell ill shortly afterwards. He was the true professional until the very end.

8. What’s your golfing ambition?

To win a competition once or twice again, to help recall some past memories. I’m a great believer in hope.

9. Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue.

John Connolly, the Galway hurler, footballer and provincial boxing champion. Eoin Bomber Liston, Kerry footballer and noted golfer. DJ Carey, Kilkenny hurler, compared at times to Christy Ring

Agus mé féin as captain, back on the first tee of Ceann Sibéal, West Kerry, nearest course in Europe to the US.

10. If you could change something about the modern GAA or hurling, what would it be?

A change that is overdue, that all football kick-outs would have to pass the 45-metre line. And more justice by referees for those that win possession.

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your professional career, what would it be?

I never really believed in looking back. I’d prefer to look forward, and play the ball as it lies.

12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be?

Don’t say Augusta National unless you absolutely must. Tralee Golf Club, Co. Kerry. A great course and one could stand on any spot on any part of the course and have an incredible view.

13. What’s your favourite par three?

The par 3 15th in Portmarnock. It beckons you forward to go for a birdie, but very few 2s are ever recorded.

14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I would spend more time explaining to young people the damage that smoking can do to your health.

15. What’s your most treasured possession (golfing or otherwise)?

Captain’s prize of Grange in 1978, won when my late brother Donal was captain.

16. If you could change something about your golf game what would it be?

A complete overhaul. Pádraig Harrington did the same a few times, and it earned him 3 majors.

17. Who’s your favourite golfer of all time? Why?

Christy O’Connor Snr. He had a long career as a competitive golfer, won many competitions, and was at his best when playing in front of a big crowd. I was there in 1966 in Royal Dublin when he won with a finish of eagle-birdie-eagle. Mighty.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

To be on the first tee, with a feeling you’re going to have a great round.

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh: Handicap: 17.9, Club: Grange GC, Rathfarnham

