A Quick 18 with Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh: 'I prefer to look forward, and play the ball as it lies'

Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Expand

SPORTSFILE

He might have celebrated his 90th birthday just last month but legendary broadcaster Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh remains active through his love of Gaelic games and golf, which he still plays off a handicap of 18.

1. How’s your golf?

Beyond description by ordinary players of the modern era. Good feature though, it provides a great variety of shots. And there’s always hope when you’re about to reach the first tee.