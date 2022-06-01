A Quick 18 with Mark McGuinness: ‘I parred the first at Royal Portrush. That’s better than Rory managed!’

Mark McGuinness is centre-back with the Ireland U21 side that plays Bosnia and Herzegovina in Tallaght Stadium on Friday night in a vital European Championship qualifier before hosting Montenegro on Monday.

Mark also loves his golf, and sat down with Tee to Green for a Quick 18.

1. How is your golf?

My golf is good but I don’t play regularly enough. My ball striking is good but the short game is lacking consistency, and that’s simply down to too much football and not enough golf. During the season I don’t get to play enough to have that consistency when I get back to it in the summer.



2. How did you get started in the game?

My dad, John, used to take me out on the golf course whenever he was playing, even if it was just the two of us or myself and my brothers Tom and Sean. He’d let me hit a few balls, got me involved in the game and that’s how it started.



3. Choose your weapon: driver or putter?

It’s a driver for me – I can whack it, and it is probably the strongest part of my game. I have a Callaway Epic and just love it; extra stiff shaft and set at 10 degrees.



4. Links or parkland?

Links, but only recently. My dad was a member at Stoke Park for years and I loved it there, but a few weeks ago my dad and my uncle Eamon were invited to Royal Portrush and it was such a pleasure. It’s an incredible course and we were on Calamity as the sun was setting. Spectacular – and I parred it.



5. When were you happiest on the golf course?

Just playing Royal Portrush is right up there. To get out on an Open Championship course – where Tiger played and where Shane Lowry won – was just something else. I parred the first – and that’s better than Rory managed! I was two over for the back nine and it doesn’t get much better than that.



6. Who’s your sporting hero?

Roger Federer. I grew up playing tennis and he is the perfect model athlete. He’s the best in the world, he’s a classy guy, very humble and he’s up there as a sportsman and as a human being. He’s what any young professional would want to be like in any sport.



7. Name an opponent or rival you especially admire.

It’s got to be the Liverpool and Holland defender Virgil van Dijk. We played against Liverpool with Cardiff in the FA Cup this season and he makes it all look so easy. He’s a great leader and for me he is the best defender in the world.



8. What’s your golfing ambition?

Ask any golfer what their dream is and they will have to say they want to play off scratch. Even to play one round to scratch would be a phenomenal achievement. I’d also like to play more championship courses – Vale of Glamorgan is beside our training ground at Cardiff and it’s a tough course, and Royal Porthcawl is close as well.



9. Name your dream fourball, and name the venue.

I would love to have Michael Jordan in the fourball – the freedom he played with and the way he dominated basketball is inspirational. Rory McIlroy for the legend he is – and he’s Irish. And my dad John – it would be so cool to have him out there with us. It would be at the Old Course in St Andrews. If we can’t get on there, I’d take them down to St Margaret’s.



10. If you could change something about soccer, what would it be?

We need to get the violence towards players and other fans out of football. I don’t mind a hostile atmosphere – I thrive on it, in fact – but the recent outbreaks of violence are just not acceptable..

11. If I gave you a mulligan in your career, what would it be?

I wouldn’t take the mulligan. Everything in my career has happened for a reason and I wouldn’t be where I am today – with Ireland and with Cardiff – without all those decisions and all the ups and downs on the journey so far.



12. If you had just one more round to play, where would it be?

It would have to be somewhere in America, simply because I haven’t played out there yet. I would love to go on a little tour of championship courses in America. If it had to be the last round ever, I’d probably go for Pebble Beach, simply on reputation.



13. What’s your favourite par three?

I’m going to go for Harry Colt’s 16th at Stoke Park, which is the hole that inspired Alister McKenzie for the 12th on Amen Corner at Augusta. I have birdied it and nearly got a hole in one once!



14. If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

Like I said earlier, I wouldn’t change anything about myself. I am always learning and adapting and I believe you never stay the same person.



15. What’s your most treasured possession?

I have a little memory box at home that is full of treasures from my past, including my Ireland shirts, the caps, medals, tennis memorabilia, tickets for football games, programmes, school photos – it’s a real walk through my life.



16. If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

Putting. I can bomb the driver, and the woods and irons are decent enough, but the putter is the difference between scratch and that eight handicap.



17. Who’s your favourite golfer?

I really enjoy watching the Australian Adam Scott. His swing is textbook and almost perfect, and he has that aura about him that all great sports stars have.

18. What’s your idea of perfect happiness.

Building relationships, enjoying myself around friends and family and making memories is good enough for me. Life

is simple.