A Quick 18: Jerry Seinfeld, Barack Obama and Pádraig Harrington at Pebble Beach – John Rooney’s dream round

As Managing Director of Flogas in Ireland, John Rooney knows a challenging winter lies ahead in terms of energy costs with the hope of sunnier times to come.

But he’s also a keen golfer and as he watches some of the best players in Europe take on The European Club from Friday to Sunday in the Flogas Irish Amateur Open, the 10 handicapper is hoping to pick up some tips that will help him get his handicap down lower than his wife Aisling’s for the first time after 20 years of trying.

Handicap: 10

Club: Grange GC, Rathfarnham

1 How’s your golf?

Very mixed! My long game has been pretty good although I’m losing a little distance but getting straighter. My short game has been quite poor however, especially my chipping from close range. I can’t complain though as I don’t practice enough. I just rock up on to the first tee every Saturday and hope it will come good on the day.

2 How did you get started in the game?

My dad was a keen golfer and played off 4 or 5 for a long time. We joined Woodenbridge as family members for IR£75 back in 1982 when it was a nine-hole course. I played a lot in the summer-time and got my handicap down to 12 by the age of 14. I guess I haven’t really improved too much since.

3 Choose your weapon….Driver or putter? And why?

Driver. Even though the putter delivers the scores, there’s no better feeling than catching a drive off the sweet spot of the clubface and seeing a nice ball flight down the middle of the fairway.

4 Links or parkland?

Links for me. They just have that holiday-feel to them – great views, the sound of the sea, sandy bunkers and wide-open spaces. I like being able to use my putter or a six-iron from way off the green to overcome my chipping woes. Ireland is blessed to have so many of the top links courses in the world right on our doorstep.

5 When were you happiest on the golf course?

My wife and I went over to St. Andrews back in 2006 in the hope of getting to play the Old Course. We checked in with the starter every hour for about eight hours until he eventually told us to “get your sticks” and we practically skipped down the first fairway. We both played well and even parred the Road Hole to round off the perfect day.

6 Who’s your sporting hero?

Golfing hero would have to be Seve Ballesteros. Just the way he played the game with such passion and imagination. I loved going out to the old Carrolls Irish Open in Portmarnock and watch him play every year. Non-golfing hero would probably be Brian O’Driscoll. Just the best rugby player I’ve ever seen play the game.

7 What’s the bigger challenge, making par on 18 at your home club or the energy business?

The 18th in Grange is a tough par 4 to achieve. But right now, the energy market is proving to be very challenging with unprecedented increases in wholesale energy costs which is affecting suppliers and customers alike. The transition to renewable energy should deliver better value in the medium-term, but we are in challenging times for the near-term.

8 What’s your golfing ambition? Do you have one?

To get my handicap below my wife, Aisling’s! She’s off 8 now and has been as low as 4, but I have never managed to get below her in 20 years, despite getting to within 1 shot last year.

9 Name your dream fourball (they don’t have to be golfers). And name the venue.

Jerry Seinfeld, Barack Obama and Padraig Harrington. I don’t think I’d get a word in edgeways, but it would be a fun round with a wide range of topics of conversation. Would love to play it in Pebble Beach.

10 If you could change something about golf, what would it be?

I would have a lot more 9-hole singles competitions as many people just don’t have the time for 4- or 5-hour rounds.

11 If I gave you a mulligan in your golfing career, what would it be?

To re-take a 10-foot putt I had to win the Captains Prize in Grange about six years ago. I saw a break that wasn’t there and struck a nice putt that slid past. I haven’t come anywhere close to featuring since then.

12 If you had just one more round to play, where would it be?

Augusta National. I was lucky enough to go to the Masters in 2018 for my 50th birthday and was in awe of the place. It was picture perfect and so pristine and the fairways were like putting greens. I would love to just play it just once; although I would probably stay out of town - there’s not much to the town itself.

13 What’s your favourite par three?

My favourite is probably the 6th in Royal Portrush if only for the spectacular views and feeling you get from standing on the tee box looking at the ocean and the White Rocks. While that would be my favourite, it’s hard to beat the 11th in Grange for a true championship par 3 in Ireland.

14 If you could change one thing about yourself, what would it be?

I’d love a stronger, pain-free back. I can’t start the day without 15 minutes stretching every morning which gets boring and tedious after so many years. I do worry that it could get worse and bring an end to my golfing career!

15 What’s your most treasured possession (golfing or otherwise)?

My health. I’m in that age range that is often called “Sniper’s Alley” when you can’t take anything for granted. I would just love to be able to see my three daughters grow up and achieve some of their ambitions. I would also like to play more golf across the world in a long and happy retirement.

16 If you could change something about your golf, what would it be?

To be a better chipper and putter. It’s all well and good spending time (and money) focusing on the first 400 yards of a hole, but it’s the last 20 yards where the scoring happens and I’m not good enough at that.

17 Who's your favourite golfer of all time? Why?

Having read the book “The Greatest Game Ever Played” during lockdown I would have to say Francis Ouimet. It’s a fabulous book, much better than the film, and really gave us an insight into what an honourable and decent guy he was. His mother was Irish and he grew up in Boston, developing his love of the game by caddying in The Country Club in Brookline.

18 What’s your idea of perfect happiness?

Sunny day at home with the family and some close friends all gathered round the (Flogas-fuelled!) barbecue, filled with kebabs and steaks. Lots of laughs and story-telling. We Irish do that well.