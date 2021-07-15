A brilliant second for Mulholland in R&A Senior Amateur Championship

Castlerock’s David Mulholland had no complaints as he finished a brilliant runner-up in the R&A Senior Amateur Championship at Ganton.

Two strokes behind the 54-hole leader, England’s Andrew Woodhead after rounds of 76, 77 and 68, he went to the turn in three-under 33 as he followed a bogey at the second with birdies at the third and fifth and an eagle three at the ninth.

He bogeyed the 11th but birdied the 13th to give himself a chance, only to get a bad lie and double-bogey on the par-three 17th, closing with a 70 to finish on seven-over 291, just one stroke behind Iowa’s Gene Elliott.

“It was a fun week on a great course,” Mulholland said. “I have no complaints. I played a great two rounds and drew a horrible lie on the 17th, a 230-yard par-three, which was playing into the breeze.

“Getting out with a five was good in the end as I couldn’t keep the first pitch on the green and it ran into another poor lie. The winner got up and down from a similar spot. I just had a bit too much to do after two rounds.”

Elliott parred the last two holes to claim a trophy that had proved so elusive over the past three championships.

Elliott lost in a play-off to countryman Craig Davis at North Berwick in 2019, the last time the championship was played. The 59-year-old was third in 2018 and joint second in 2017 on his debut.

“After coming so close the last three championships, I can’t believe I’ve finally won. I’m almost speechless,” said Elliot, who returned a closing 70 to go with earlier scores of 74, 76 and 70 for a six-over-par total of 290 to win by one shot.