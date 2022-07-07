€270k in funding for new pro talent

Cormac Sharvin admits he’s been struggling mentally this season but the DP World Tour professional from Ardglass got a boost this week when he received the joint top allocation of €30,000 through the 2022 Golf Ireland Professional Scheme

Sharvin is among the 12 professionals allocated support from a total fund of €270,000 with Olivia Mehaffey and Kinsale’’s John Murphy also awarded €30,000 .

“I’ve been struggling a bit mentally but I feel I have been making good progress,” Sharvin said. “I just need to free it up on the course and I am working with a new psychologist and the support from the Golf Ireland Professional Scheme is a great help.”

The funding for what was formerly known as the Golf Ireland Scheme will be allocated in three tiers with the top three players receiving an increased amount of €30,000 each and the next three players receiving €25,000.

The final six players will receive €17,500 each and will also likely benefit from the 30 starts on the European Challenge Tour.

Minister of State for Sport and Gaeltacht Jack Chambers said: “The allocations announced by Sport Ireland today will assist emerging professional players to advance their careers, and hopefully lead to further Irish golfing success in the future.

“Ireland has a strong and proud golfing tradition, which has been further enhanced with multiple major wins in recent years. We are seeing graduates of the Golf Ireland Professional Scheme performing and impressing on the world stage consistently. This funding, together with the hosting of the Irish Open and Ryder Cup in 2027 will support the continued development of the game here.”

Sport Ireland Chief Executive Dr Una May added: “Sport Ireland has also been pleased to provide additional support to Scheme members through the facilities and expertise of the Sport Ireland Institute. Performances by Irish golfers on the world stage have been a great source of pride for the Irish public.”

While Golf Ireland looks after the amateur game, Golf Ireland Chief Executive, Mark Kennelly explained the scheme is a crucial element of its High Performance Pathway with Murphy and Tom McKibbin the latest graduates from the amateur game.

“The funding, eligibility for which is based on clear performance criteria, enables these players to compete at international level to further develop their careers.

“Golf Ireland greatly appreciates the support of Ministers Catherine Martin and Jack Chambers, and their Department and Sport Ireland, for their strong and consistent support for this Scheme.”

Golf Ireland Professional Scheme Funding for 2022 – Total €270,000: 1 Olivia Mehaffey €30,000; 2, Cormac Sharvin €30,000; 3, John Murphy €30,000; 4, Niall Kearney €25,000;5, Gavin Moynihan €25,000; 6, Tom McKibbin €25,000; 7, Conor Purcell €17,500; 8, James Sugrue €17,500; 9 Robin Dawson €17,500; 10, Dermot McElroy €17,500; 11, Ronan Mullarney; €17,500; 12 David Carey €17,500.