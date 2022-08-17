200-1 Garda completes stunning comeback to eagle second play-off hole and secure memorable AIG Irish Close victory

Castleknock’s Quentin Carew hit the shot of his life and eagled the 20th to come from four down at the turn to deny Royal Dublin’s Hugh Foley the AIG Irish Amateur Close and a famous hat-trick at Headfort.

Foley (25) was bidding to become the first man since Darren Clarke in 1990 to win the North of Ireland, South of Ireland and the Irish Close titles in the same season.

But serving Garda Carew (31) – a long-time member member of Edenderry and a native of Allenwood in Co. Kildare – simply refused to go away.

Carew only scraped into the matchplay as the 64th and final qualifier and was a 200-1 outsider at the beginning of the close, but showed his talent by dumping out leading qualifier Alex Maguire in the first round.

He went on to beat Faithlegg’s Rory Milne, Elm Park’s Jake Foley and Portumna’s Sam Murphy before knocking out Enniscorthy’s Paul Conroy by one hole in the semi-finals.

Foley was going for his fifth amateur Major since 2020 and after battling his way through the tough side of the draw, seeing off international teammate Matt McClean 3&2 in five-under par figures in the semis, he looked unbeatable.

He cruised four-up at the turn in the decider, winning five holes in a row from the fifth. But Carew, who has been battling a back injury sustained in a car crash in the line of duty with the Tallaght unit, would not go down.

He birdied the 10th, claimed the 12th with a conceded birdie, the par-five 14th with a conceded par and the par-five 16th with a conceded eagle after a brilliant 265-yard three-wood to four feet to square the match.

Both had chances at the 17th, 18th and 19th before Carew hit a career-best, 267-yard two-iron to eight feet at the 523-yard 20th and rolled in the putt for glory after Foley had bunkered his second and missed from 15 feet for birdie.

“I can’t even put it into words at the moment,” said Carew, who credited older brother Dougie on his bag for keeping him upbeat. “I thought through nine holes the dream was maybe starting to slip away from me, but I rallied with a couple of birdies.

“Hugh is just phenomenal, just so hard to play against. He doesn’t put a foot wrong. I knew I had to hit the shots and on the last few holes I hit some big ones. The 16th was big and the two-iron there was the one that rounded it off. I can’t believe it, I really can’t believe it.”

Foley, who was controversially left out of the three-man Irish team for the Eisenhower Trophy, was gracious in defeat.

“He had great back nine I would say, three-under or something. I felt I struggled off the tee, even in the first match. I scored brilliantly this morning but I was just getting it around with the driver. I just didn’t score as well in the afternoon. I had a good lead through nine. And the back nine, I don’t think I had a birdie.

“I felt pretty tired but I had a good talk to myself after 18 and felt I hit some pretty nice golf shots and I was pretty riled up again and got some adrenaline. But that shot was awesome there. Fair play to him..”