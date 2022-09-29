129 players in 2023 High Performance panels

Golf Ireland has named 35 players on its U18 and U16 High Performance panels for 2023 plus another 94 players to Performance Development panels in Midlands-East, North, South, South-East and West.

U18 Boys:

Aodhagan Brady (Co. Sligo), Adam Buchanan (Royal Portrush), Donnacha Cleary (Tipperary), Sean Cooper (Enniscorthy), Fionn Dobbin (Malone), Mark Gazi (Tralee), Darcy Hogg (Belvoir Park), Sean Keeling (Roganstown), Harry McArdle (Warrenpoint), Jack Murphy (Douglas), Gavin Tiernan (Co. Louth)

U18 Girls:

Anna Abom (Edmondstown), Olivia Costello (Roscommon), Kate Dillon (Oughterard), Emma Fleming (Elm Park), Hannah Guerin (Royal Tara), Marina Joyce Moreno (Llavaneras), Hannah Lee-McNamara (Royal Portrush), Caoimhe O’Grady (Black Bush), Niamh O’Grady (Black Bush), Katie Poots (Knock), Róisín Scanlon (Woburn), Caitlin Shippam (Ballykisteen)

U16 Boys:

John Doyle (Fota Island), Calum Duane (Naas), Finlay Eager (Royal Belfast), Adam Fahey (Seapoint), Paul Fletcher (Galgorm Castle), Evan Hogg (Belvoir Park), Scott McCabe (Massereene), Evan Monaghan (Tullamore), Isaac Oliver (Ballinasloe), Sean Reddy (Douglas), Gordan Sillett (Ballykisteen), Charlie Smyth (Sieve Russell).