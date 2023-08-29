Team USA captain Zach Johnson reveals his six wild card picks for Ryder Cup

Brooks Koepka is one of the six wild card picks for United States team in this year's Ryder Cup

United States captain Zach Johnson has selected Justin Thomas, Brooks Koepka, Jordan Spieth, Collin Morikawa, Sam Burns and Rickie Fowler as his wild cards for the 44th Ryder Cup in Rome.

Thomas failed to qualify for the FedEx Cup play-offs and admitted it had been "humiliating and embarrassing" to card a second round of 81 in the US Open in June.

The two-time major winner also carded an opening 82 in the Open at Royal Liverpool, but has still been selected by Johnson ahead of the likes of Keegan Bradley and Cameron Young.

The wild cards join automatic qualifiers Scottie Scheffler, Wyndham Clark, Brian Harman, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele on Johnson's team, which will attempt to win on European soil for the first time since 1993.

Johnson said: "I think the beauty of being in this position is that I am still on Tour with these guys.

"My experience in the cups has got myself in this position and added some experience in what I am trying to do. Whether you are a player or a vice-captain you learn a lot.

"We have some rookies, as we always seem to. I think new blood can be a good thing."