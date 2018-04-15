SWING finds winning formula for tourism

In 1987, Denis Brosnan brought representatives of Tralee, Killarney, Waterville Lahinch and Ballybunion together in the belief that co-operation could do for golf tourism what it had achieved in his Kerry Group. A measure of the venture's success is that annual green-fee revenue of £26,000 for Tralee GC in 1987, for instance, has now grown to €1.7m.

"Growth was dramatic," said Brendan Keogh, who succeeded Paddy O'Looney as CEO of SWING. "For instance, from 800 green-fee rounds in its first year of operation, SWING were doing 23,000 rounds by 1996, within our own region."