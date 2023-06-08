Suzanne targets Europe after Connacht win

Portumna’s Suzanne Corcoran can’t wait for next week’s European Senior Women’s Team Championships at Douglas after clinching a long-awaited victory in the Connacht Women’s Over 18 Senior Open Championship.

“There is lots of golf still to be played this season but to win today was really great because it sets me up,” said Suzanne, who carded a level par 72 at Loughrea to win by a shot from Ballinrobe’s Shannon Burke and Douglas’ Clodagh Coughlan.

“It was a real confidence boost to play so well today. I’m playing in the Europeans in Douglas in a fortnight’s time and this is really good. I feel more confident going into that tournament now.

“It was my first time to win it. I was a runner-up many, many years ago and I really would have thought at this stage that my chances of winning it were gone because there were really good players in the field today.

“So it was a real thrill to come out on top.”

Gort’s Louise Butler claimed the Junior Open title by five shots from Loughrea’s Tanya Whyte with an 83.

“It was the last thing I thought would happen this morning but I loved it,” said Shannon native Louise, who has only returned to golf in recent years but hopes now to play a lot more.