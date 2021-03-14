| 5.8°C Dublin

Strickers united for on-course success

Dermot Gilleece

Steve Stricker with his caddie and wife Nicki. Photo: Cliff Hawkins/Getty Expand

Gentle images from Bay Hill last weekend portrayed tournament caddying as a very different world from the grizzled old-time bagman with a cigarette dangling from the corner of his mouth. There was the sight of fit, athletic women carrying the sticks and looking entirely comfortable with their lot.

Indeed the climactic moments of the Arnold Palmer Invitational were brightened considerably by the sight of Helen Storey, Lee Westwood’s fiancee, receiving a courteous handshake from the winner, Bryson DeChambeau. All wonderfully civilized.

And we could have a similar happening at Sawgrass today, given Westwood’s prominence in the Players Championship.

