Stricker and Spieth rise in Phoenix as Lowry finds putting touch in Saudi International

Feb 4, 2021; Scottsdale, Arizona, USA; Jordan Spieth plays to the green of the ninth hole during the first round of the Waste Management Phoenix Open golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-USA TODAY Sports

US Ryder Cup skipper Steve Stricker showed Jordan Spieth the way back to the top by racing into the halfway lead in the Waste Management Phoenix Open.

The Wisconsin veteran (53) outscored his opposite number and playing partner Pádraig Harrington by 13 strokes as he added a five-under 66 to his opening 65 to lead in the clubhouse with Keegan Bradley on 11-under par.

Jet-lagged Harrington (49) dropped three shots in his last four holes, carding a 73 to finish four shots outside the projected cut on two-over, as Rory McIlroy headed out in the afternoon wave.

But while Stricker was delighted with his own performance, he was thrilled to see three-time Major winner Spieth (27) fire a second successive 67 to lie just three shots off the pace.

“I think it's just a matter of time,” Stricker said of former world No 1 Spieth (pictured), winless since he lifted the Claret Jug at Royal Birkdale three-and-a-half years ago and down at 91st in the world.

“He's got so much talent and so much ability, and he's a great putter. I think as soon as he figures out a few things here and there, he's going to be right back where he was.”

One clear of 65-shooters Scottie Scheffler and Korea’s Kyoung-Hoon Lee, Stricker added: “I think once he gives himself a break and finds out a few things with his swing or whatever he's been working on, he's going to be right back to that Jordan Spieth we all know and love.”

After hitting 11 fairways compared to just two in round one, Spieth said: “I’m certainly not feeling like I have my A-game but I feel like it’s trending in the direction, which gives me a lot of confidence.”

Stricker has six wild-cards to Harrington’s three, but the Dubliner will have been pleased to see Shane Lowry find form with a borrowed putter in the weather-delayed Saudi International.

The Offaly man (33) was frustrated on the greens in Abu Dhabi and Dubai but he found success with an old Odyssey 2-Ball yesterday, making six birdies (including four in a row from the fourth) in 17 holes before play was suspended due to darkness.

Tied 72nd overnight after an opening 70, Lowry was three-under for the day with the 18th to play and up to 36th on three-under, seven shots behind clubhouse leader Ryan Fox, whose 65 left him tied with Stephen Gallacher on 10-under.

Viktor Hovland (23) fired a bogey-free 66 to to move to within three shots on the lead on seven-under and admitted he was inspired to play with Ryder Cup talisman Ian Poulter, who joined the Norwegian and Danny Willett as part of a clear strategy by Harrington to create relationships in what could be his Ryder Cup family.

“It was awesome (playing with Ian),” Hovland said. “He's obviously a very passionate guy, and it's cool to see that passion come out, even though it's not a Ryder Cup. I could just kind of picture him and even Danny Willett in kind of that environment.”

Co Down’s Cormac Sharvin made four birdies in a 69 to share 52nd on one-under with the likes of world No 10 Patrick Reed, who had a double bogey and and eagle three in a 70.

Graeme McDowell was just inside the projected cut, tied for 63rd on level-par after mixing five birdies with five bogeys in a 70, but Paul Dunne was six-over, three-over for the day, with eight holes to complete today.

