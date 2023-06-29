Steve Stricker the big danger as Pádraig Harrington chases second US Senior Open

Pádraig Harrington will be bidding to become just the fourth player to successfully defend the US Senior Open title at SentryWorld in Wisconsin this week.

The Dubliner (51) arrives in Stevens Point in top form following made cuts in the PGA Championship and the US Open with a spectacular defence of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in New York on Sunday when he came home in 28, playing his last seven holes in a blistering seven under par to win by one stroke.

Three-time winner Miller Barber (1982, ’84, ’85), Gary Player (1987, ’88) and Allen Doyle (2005, ’06) have successfully defended a championship since Robert de Vicenzo won the inaugural event in 1980 when it was staged for the first and only time as an event for players aged 55 and over.

The 156-player field includes 73 fully exempt golfers, 10 of whom are US Senior Open champions – Harrington, Brad Bryant (2007), Fred Funk (2009), Jim Furyk (2021), Bernhard Langer (2010), Jeff Maggert (2015), Colin Montgomerie (2014), Kenny Perry (2013, ’17), Steve Stricker (2019) and David Toms (2018).

Wisconsin native Stricker is the hot favourite in his home state on the par-71, 7,177-yard SentryWorld Course, where the Flower Hole, the challenging par-three 16th, is the standout feature.

No less than 30,000 annuals are planted on the hole each year, framing the green complex at this 202-yard par-three.

While Harrington got his first PGA TOUR Champions of the season just five days ago, Stricker is attempting to win his third consecutive Senior Major and his fifth title in 12 starts this season.

The winning 2021 Ryder Cup captain at Whistling Straits, when Harrington was European captain, Stricker won the Regions Tradition by a whopping six shots and the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship in a playoff over the Dubliner at Fields Ranch East.

“Steve is probably the toughest guy you could ever play on a Sunday,” Harrington said. “He has to have the best wedge game in the world. Like, he’s a fabulous putter, he’s a fabulous chipper, but his wedge play like at the first 14 holes was just spectacular. “Like, really, like did he ever hit it outside – it was getting to the stage where it looked like he would hole a wedge. I know he did this week. But it was very impressive.”

Stricker and Harrington played a practice round on Tuesday and the American could have an advantage with thick rough the big defence.

“It’s challenging; the rough is up,” Stricker said. “I was here a couple of times over the last couple of weeks, and the rough is up. Fairways are pretty narrow. Depending on how they set it up, it’s a legitimate test. It’s going to be a challenge.

“It’s in great shape. They haven’t played any rounds here since last September, I guess, so it’s in pure shape. Looking forward to the start of it.”

As for the key to winning, Stricker said: “Got to hit it in the fairway. I think that’s going to be the key this week is we have to hit it in the fairway. The rough is thick unless they’ve mowed it here the last couple of days. “It’s very thick. It’s very penal. If you’re going to be playing out of the rough, it’s going to be hard to get the ball on the green, first of all, or even close to the hole.

“First step off of each tee is to get that ball in the fairway no matter how you can. Then there’s some scoring opportunities, I think, if you can do that.”

Harrington plays with Senior Open champion Darren Clarke and US Senior Amateur champion Rusty Strawn for the first two rounds, while Stricker is off on the opposite side of the draw with Stephen Ames and David Toms.