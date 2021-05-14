Stephanie Meadow qualifies for US Women's Open

Stephanie Meadow shot rounds of 68 and 66 to win one of six spots in next month’s US Women’s Open at Olympic Club in San Francisco.

The Jordanstown star finished tied for second on 10-under-par with Mina Harigae, two strokes behind Sarah Schmelzel in a 36-hole qualifier at Superstition Mountain Golf and Country Club’s Prospector Course in Arizona.

Schmelzel qualified for her third consecutive U.S. Women’s Open, carding round of 65 and 67. Her 12-under-par score Included 11 birdies, an eagle and a lone bogey.

Harigae, Meadow, Amanda Linner, Pornanong Phatlum and Giulia Molinaro will join Schmelzel at the 76th US Women’s Open Championship, set for June 3-6 at the Olympic Club in San Francisco

Meadow, a five-year LPGA TOUR veteran and 2016 Olympian made her professional debut at the 2014 U.S. Women’s Open at Pinehurst No. 2. and finished a memorable third.