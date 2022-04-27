Stephanie Meadow makes US Women's Open for second year in a row after topping qualifier event

Stephanie Meadow has qualified for the US Women's Open. Photo: Getty Images

Stephanie Meadow qualified for the US Women's Open when she topped the qualifier at Gainey Ranch in Arizona.

The Jordanstown native carded rounds of 70 and 72 to finish joint first with England’s Brontë Law and amateur Alexandra Fosterling on two-under par.

It's the second year running the Northern Ireland star has qualified for the US Women's Open, which will be held at Pine Needles Lodge and Golf Club in North Carolina from June 2-5.

Meadow made her professional debut at the 2014 US Women's Open at Pinehurst No. 2. and finished a memorable third.

She will be joined in the field by Leona Maguire, who qualified by finishing in the top 30 point leaders from the 2021 LPGA Race to the CME Globe Final Points.

Yuka Saso of the Philippines won last year's tournament at The Olympic Club.

She is one of 12 champions who are fully exempt from having to qualify.

Joining Saso are Annika Sorenstam (1995, 1996, 2006), Inbee Park (2008, 2013), So Yeon Ryu (2011), Na Yeon Choi (2012), Michelle Wie West (2014), In Gee Chun (2015), Brittany Lang (2016), Sung Hyun Park (2017), Ariya Jutanugarn (2018), Jeongeun Lee6 (2019) and A Lim Kim (2020).