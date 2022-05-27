Stephanie Meadow faces final day crunch clash in LPGA Match Play

Stephanie Meadow faces a final day crunch clash with Andrea Lee after finishing all square for the second day running in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match Play at Shadow Creek in Las Vegas.

The Arizona resident, who tied with A Lim Kim on day one, lost a two up lead to Meghan Kang and now faces Andrea Lee in a clash that could see her through to the last 16.

Meadow, who joins Leona Maguire in next week’s US Women’s Open at Pine Needles, lost the second but won the fourth, sixth and eighth to go one up against Kang.

She lost the ninth to a birdie four but birdied the 10th and 13th to go two up before Kang parred the 14th and then birdied the last to finish all square.

Like Meadow, Kang has two halves from two matches as she faces Kim, who has just half a point following her 2-up defeat to Lee, who tops the group with one and a half points.

Elsewhere, American Brittany Altomare notched a huge upset, coming back from a three-hole deficit to capture a 2&1 victory over top-seeded Minjee Lee.

Altomare will face No. 64-seed Youngin Chun on Friday with a trip to the Round of 16 on the line. Altomare and Lee both have one point. Caroline Masson leads their pod with two points after wins on both Wednesday and Thursday.



Gaby Lopez continued her strong play at Shadow Creek, following Wednesday's 6&5 win over Chella Choi with a 3&2 victory over Cheyenne Knight. Defending Match-Play champion Ally Ewing bounced back from a day-one loss with a 3&2 victory over Jasmine Suwannapura.

Sophia Popov, who fell to Ewing in the 2021 final, lost her second match of the week on Thursday and will not advance to the knock-out bracket.

Other notable players who will not advance to the bracket include Danielle Kang, So Yeon Ryu, Lizette Salas and Atthaya Thitikul.



GROUP-PLAY DAY TWO RESULTS

Group 1 -- Brittany Altomare def. Minjee Lee, 3 and 1; Caroline Masson def. Youngin Chun, 2 and 1

Group 2 -- Amy Olson def. Atthaya Thitikul, 1 up; Tiffany Chan def. Alison Lee, 4 and 3

Group 3 -- Hyo Joo Kim def. Sarah Schmelzel, 2 and 1; Matilda Castren tied with Allisen Corpuz

Group 4 -- Eun-Hee Ji def. Danielle Kang, 2 and 1; Pajaree Anannarukarn tied with Kelly Tan

Group 5 -- Jennifer Kupcho def. Lauren Stephenson, 3 and 2; Stacy Lewis tied with Emma Talley

Group 6 -- Jenny Shin def. Hannah Green, 5 and 3; Haeji Kang def. Sophia Popov, 2 up

Group 7 -- Nanna Koerstz Madsen def. Elizabeth Szokol, 6 and 5; Paula Reto def. Yealimi Noh, 3 and 2

Group 8 -- Gemma Dryburgh def. Chella Choi, 2 and 1; Gaby Lopez def. Cheyenne Knight, 3 and 2

Group 9 -- Ashleigh Buhai def. Jeongeun Lee6, 5 and 4; Moriya Jutanugarn def. Maude-Aimee Leblanc, 6 and 5

Group 10 -- Ayaka Furue def. Angel Yin, 3 and 2; Carlota Ciganda def. Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, 3 and 1

Group 11 -- Georgia Hall def. Perrine Delacour, 1 up; Mina Harigae tied with Annie Park

Group 12 -- Madelene Sagstrom def. Wei-Ling Hsu, 1 up; Albane Valenzuela def. Ryann O'Toole, 2 up

Group 13 -- Su Oh def. Lizette Salas, 4 and 3; Hye-Jin Choi def. Aditi Ashok, 3 and 2

Group 14 -- Charley Hull def. Esther Henseleit, 3 and 2; Lilia Vu def. Ariya Jutanugarn, 2 and 1

Group 15 -- Ally Ewing def. Jasmine Suwannapura, 3 and 2; Jodi Ewart Shadoff def. So Yeon Ryu, 3 and 2

Group 16 -- Andrea Lee def. A Lim Kim, 2 up; Megan Khang tied with Stephanie Meadow



POINTS THROUGH DAY TWO

Group 1 -- Caroline Masson, 2; Brittany Altomare, 1; Minjee Lee, 1; Youngin Chun, 0

Group 2 -- Tiffany Chan, 2; Amy Olson, 1.5; Alison Lee, .5; Atthaya Thitikul, 0

Group 3 -- Allisen Corpuz, 1.5; Matilda Castren, 1; Hyo Joo Kim, 1; Sarah Schmelzel, .5

Group 4 -- Eun-Hee Ji, 2; Kelly Tan, 1.5; Pajaree Anannarukarn, .5; Danielle Kang, 0

Group 5 -- Emma Talley, 1.5; Lauren Stephenson, 1; Jennifer Kupcho, 1; Stacy Lewis, .5

Group 6 -- Jenny Shin, 2; Hannah Green, 1; Haeji Kang, 1; Sophia Popov, 0

Group 7 -- Paula Reto, 2; Elizabeth Szokol, 1; Nanna Koerstz Madsen, 1; Yealimi Noh, 0

Group 8 -- Gaby Lopez, 2; Cheyenne Knight, 1; Gemma Dryburgh, 1; Chella Choi, 0

Group 9 -- Moriya Jutanugarn, 1.5; Ashleigh Buhai, 1.5; Jeongeun Lee6, .5; Maude-Aimee Leblanc, .5

Group 10 -- Carlota Ciganda, 2; Ayaka Furue, 1.5; Pauline Roussin-Bouchard, .5; Angel Yin, 0

Group 11 -- Annie Park, 1.5; Perrine Delacour, 1; Georgia Hall, 1; Mina Harigae, .5

Group 12 -- Madelene Sagstrom, 1; Ryann O'Toole, 1; Albane Valenzuela, 1; Wei-Ling Hsu, 0

Group 13 -- Hye-Jin Choi, 2; Su Oh, 1; Aditi Ashok, 1; Lizette Salas, 0

Group 14 -- Lilia Vu, 2; Ariya Jutanugarn, 1; Charley Hull, 1; Esther Henseleit, 0

Group 15 -- Jodi Ewart Shadoff, 2; Jasmine Suwannapura, 1; Ally Ewing, 1; So Yeon Ryu, 0

Group 16 -- Andrea Lee, 1.5; Stephanie Meadow, 1; Megan Khang, 1; A Lim Kim, .5