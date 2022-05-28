Stephanie Meadow exits LPGA Match-Play and Pádraig Harrington best of Irish in Senior PGA

Stephanie Meadow hits from the rough to the 11th green during the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play at Shadow Creek Golf Course n Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

STEPHANIE Meadow turned her thoughts to next week’s US Women’s Open after she bowed out to Andrea Lee in the Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play in Las Vegas.

Meadow had one point after halving her first two matches at Shadow Creek but she fell 2&1 to Lee, who now faces Germany’s Caroline Masson in the last 16.

“It's really hard to win a match out here against any girls, so to get through this round robin part of the match-play event, it means a lot,” Lee said.

“I feel like the last couple days I didn't really have my best stuff, but I played better today against Stephanie and she was a really good competitor. So, yeah, it was a fun match for sure.”

Meadow won three of the first six holes to go two up but never won a hole after that.

Lee claimed the seventh with a birdie four, then drew level by holing from the fairway for an eagle two at the 12th before a birdie at the 14th and par-three at the 17th gave her victory.

“I was really patient all day,” Lee said. “I don't think I took the lead until after the 14th hole. I just knew there were a lot of holes left, and par is a really good score out here.

“Actually on 12 I think I holed out for eagle, which was pretty cool. So I think that was kind of the momentum shifter for me.

“I had 115 to the hole and I was just trying to hit the front number, which was 105. The wind was a little into off the left, so I just hit a nice little pitching wedge, and, yeah, it went in. I didn't even see it go in.

“Some ladies were clapping on the side. I was like, oh, must be pretty close. Then the cameraman he was like, it went in. He made this gesture, so that was pretty cool, yeah.”

Scotland’s Gemma Dryburgh had the Cinderella story of day, taking down undefeated 25-seed Gaby Lopez, first beating her 2&1 in group play before knocking her out in a playoff to decide who would advance to today’s last 16.

Dryburgh replaced Anna Nordqvist in the field when the major champion withdrew late Tuesday night.

“I had no expectations, to be honest, especially after losing my first match,” said Dryburgh who finished group play with two points total.

“I was like, just try and make the most of it. But I knew I could still get into the round of 16 after two wins which I've done so I just kind of took that momentum.

:I think anything was a bonus. Getting into the event, I really wasn't expecting it so have to thank Anna Nordqvist for that.”

Germany’s Masson emerged from group play undefeated, taking down number one seed Minjee Lee 2&1.

Meanwhile, Pádraig Harrington is the best of the Irish in the KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, tied for 12th on four-under after carding a one-under 70 at Harbor Shores in Michigan on Friday.

He’s just four strokes behind American Scott McCarron and Canada’s Stephen Ames, who both shot 66s to lead by two strokes on eight-under from Brian Gay and Canada’s Mike Weir.

Darren Clarke shot a three-over 74 in difficult afternoon conditions to slip to tied 39th on even par.

Bank of Hope LPGA Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

Last 16:

Emma Talley USA vs Madelene Sagstrom SWE

Eun-Hee Ji KOR. V Hye-Jin Choi KOR

Gemma Dryburgh SCO v Moriya Jutanugarn THA

Caroline Masson GER v Andrea Lee USA

Jenny Shin KOR v Annie Park USA

Allisen Corpuz USA v Lilia Vu USA

Paula Reto RSA v Ayaka Furue JPN

Tiffany Chan HKG v Jodi Ewart Shadoff ENG