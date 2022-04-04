Stephanie Meadow ‘excited’ to have season on track early on

Stephanie Meadow was thrilled to continue her fast start to the season despite missing out on her first top 10 at a Major for eight years at the Chevron Championship in California.

As Jennifer Kupcho claimed her maiden LPGA Tour title with a two-shot triumph at Mission Hills Country Club, the Jordanstown star (30) tied for 35th on three-under par after a poor back nine of 40 in a closing 73.

Having battled her way into a tie for ninth with nine holes to go, it was a bitter pill to swallow for the former Curtis Cup star, who was tied third behind Michelle Wie on her professional debut in the 2014 US Women’s Open at Pinehurst No 2.

The good news is she’s now 52nd in the Race to CME Globe rankings after making the cut in three of her first four starts this year.

A solid start to the season was just what she needed after she went into the final regular event of the season in 2019 and 2021, battling for tour survival and keeping her card both times with gutsy performances. “Overall, it obviously stings right now because I would’ve liked that top 20,” said Meadow. “It’s still a great start, and I’m excited that I am trending in the right direction.”

Leona Maguire arrived with high hopes of contending for her first major, but she never got going, carding rounds of 72, 69, 74 and 71 to finish tied 39th on two-under – falling one spot to eighth in the Race to CME Globe standings.