Stephanie Meadow best of Irish abroad as Leona Maguire and Padraig Harrington fade in US

Leona Maguire of Ireland walks on the 18th hole during the third round of The Chevron Championship at The Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort & Spa. (Photo by Katelyn Mulcahy/Getty Images)

Stephanie Meadow leads the Irish challenge after Leona Maguire faded and Jennifer Kupcho fired an eight-under 64 to take a six-shot lead in the final round of the Chevron Championship at Mission Hills.

Jordanstown star Meadow carded five birdies in a sensational, bogey-free 67 to move up to tied 21st on four-under-par.

But she’s 12 shots behind Kupcho, who set the low round of the week to lead on 16-under, six shots ahead of defending champion Patty Tavatanakit, setting a new 54-hole scoring record of 200.

It was a great day for Kupcho and Meadow but a disappointing one for Maguire, who slipped from 20th to 44th on one-under-par after a 74.

The Co Cavan star bogeyed the first, birdied the second but then made 10 pars in a row before bogeys at the 13th and 15th left her 15 shots behind the woman she beat 5&4 in the Sunday singles at last year’s Solheim Cup,

“Everything was working,” said Kupcho, who carded eight of her nine birdies in her first 12 holes. "I mean, seriously this week I think my putting is definitely the props. I have putted really well, and you got to make putts in a major championship.”

Kupcho enters Sunday not only looking for her first major championship title but also her first LPGA Tour win and the chance to become the fourth first-time winner of the season.

“I can't control what anyone else is doing, so if I just go out and play my game, I mean, someone else can go out and do what I did today,” said Kupcho.

“So really just go out and focus on hitting the fairways and greens and putting good strokes on putts.”

In the Valero Texas Open, Brandt Snedeker (67), Beau Hossler (67), Dylan Frittelli (70) and JJ Spaun (69) lead by a shot on 10-under par from Scott Stallings at TPC San Antonio.

On the PGA Tour Champions, Pádraig Harrington made three birdies and three bogeys in a level par 72 to slip from a tie for the lead to tied 11th in the Rapiscan Systems Classic in Mississippi.

Steven Alker carded a tournament-record 10-under 62 to lead by a shot from Bob Estes on 11-under with Harrington tied 11th on five-under alongside Darren Clarke, who shot 67.