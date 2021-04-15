Stephanie Meadow and Leona Maguire right in contention in Hawaii

Ireland’s Stephanie Meadow is three shots off the pace after the first round of the Lotte Championship in Oahu.

Still chasing her first LPGA title in her seventh year on the tour, the 29-year-old started brilliantly with five birdies in a blemish-free first 12 holes, before cancelling three more birdies with three bogeys in her last six to card a five-under 67.

Leona Maguire is also off to a solid start and right in contention going into day two after carding a four-under 68.

Sharing the lead after superb rounds of eight-under 64 were American Brittany Altomare and the Philippines’ Yuka Saso, a shot ahead of South Korea’s So Yeon Ryu and Americans Ally Ewing and Nelly Korda.

England’s Georgia Hall was six shots off the lead. She began strongly to be three-under after seven holes, but a patchy back nine – rescued by a birdie at 17 – left her with a two-under 70.

Online Editors