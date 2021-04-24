Stenson and Rose show Ryder Cup form

Veterans Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson showed skipper Pádraig Harrington they can still be a Ryder Cup force as they impressively grabbed the early halfway lead in the Zurich Classic of New Orleans.

The pair have won six of their eight matches in three Ryder Cups and, while they’re struggling to make the team for Whistling Straits, they fired a four-under 68 in yesterday’s foursomes to lead by a shot on 11-under from Peter Uihlein and Richy Werenski and South Africans Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

“Henrik was a rock today,” said Rose (right), who pipped Stenson to Olympic gold five years ago. “I don’t think he made one mistake that led to us dropping a shot really. I think alternate-shot is probably where we’ve had our most success in Ryder Cups, so it was a good day to get a good score on the board.”

On the European Tour, Thorbjørn Olesen takes a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Gran Canaria Lopesan Open after becoming the first of three players to shoot the course-record 61 on a low-scoring day at Meloneras Golf on Gran Canaria.

The Dane (31), who is facing trial in December for being drunk on an aircraft and assault on a female flight attendant after being arrested following a flight from Memphis to London in July 2019, carded seven birdies and an eagle to lead by a shot from Dutchman Wil Besseling and Wales’ Rhys Enoch on 14-under.

Clandeboye star Jonathan Caldwell fired a five-under 65 to share 33rd on seven-under with Niall Kearney a shot further back in 45th after a 68.

The cut fell at five-under but Cormac Sharvin missed out by two strokes after a 70, with Paul Dunne four shots outside the mark after a one-over 71.

On the Challenge Tour, Daniel van Tonder posted a bogey-free four-under 68 to extend his lead to two strokes at the Limpopo Championship in South Africa, but Michael Hoey shot 74 to miss the one-under par cut by four shots, with Gavin Moynihan seven-over after a 77.

Meanwhile, Druids Glen Hotel & Golf Resort will invest at least €10 million in renovating its Pat Ruddy-

designed courses as part of plans to host the Irish Open for the first time since 1999.

Purchased by the Neville family for €45m in 2019, former amateur great Peter McEvoy will work alongside Jeff Lynch from (re)GOLF Design and agronomist John Clarkin of Turfgrass Consultancy. Druids Heath will be renovated this year before attention turns to the Ruddy and Tom Craddock-designed Druids Glen in 2022 with one eye on the Irish Open in 2023 or ‘24.

