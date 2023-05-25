Star-studded field set for Irish Legends

Teddy Sheringham will join Michael Campbell, Ian Woosnam and Paul McGinley at Seapoint Golf Links

Republic of Ireland football heroes Shay Given and Ronnie Whelan will join former Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur and England striker Teddy Sheringham in a star-studded field of famous faces for the Irish Legends Wapp Celebrity Series event at Seapoint Golf Links.

The Irish Legends, which will be played from June 22-25, will mark the first major tournament to be held at Seapoint Golf Links, which was designed by Declan Branigan and tournament host Des Smyth.

A host of golfing greats including Major-winning duo Michael Campbell and Ian Woosnam, along with home hero Paul McGinley, will battle it out for the prestigious title that was won last year by Welsh Ryder Cup star Phillip Price – who will be returning to defend his title.

The popular Wapp Celebrity Series will take place as the official tournament gets underway on Thursday, June 22, when stars from the world of entertainment and sport vie to secure a place at the Celebrity Series Grand Final – an event where they will compete for a share of a €115,000 prize for their chosen charities.

Michael Campbell

Given, who is the second-most capped Ireland player in history, will tee it up in the Irish Legends Wapp Celebrity Series for the first time and the Donegal native cannot wait to get going.

“It is great to be invited by the Legends Tour to compete in the Wapp Celebrity Series at Seapoint Golf Links – a course that I am extremely excited to be playing,” he said.

“I have heard great things from some of the guys who have played in some of these events and as a former sportsperson I of course cannot wait to get back competing. I am used to walking out in front of 50,000 Irish football fans at the Aviva Stadium but hitting that first tee shot in front of the crowds this summer will be just as nerve-wracking!”

Liverpool legend Whelan, who won one European Cup, six League titles and three FA Cups during a dominant period in the 1980s for the Merseyside club, will also delight the crowds when he takes to the Louth links venue next month.

“I’m thrilled to be playing in the Irish Legends Wapp Celebrity Series event,” Whelan said. “I play quite a bit of golf at home but to play alongside such incredible professional players, in front of home crowds, will be an incredible experience. It should be a fantastic week at Seapoint and I cannot wait for it.”

Sheringham, who scored in Manchester United’s famous 1999 Champions League final triumph over Bayern Munich, will play in the event for the first time.

Ian Woosnam

“I am really excited about teeing it up in Ireland, especially on a proper links course like Seapoint,” said the former England international.

“I will be there on behalf of Macmillan Cancer Support and hoping to secure a place in the final in Mauritius, so I have been putting in a lot of practice in preparation. It should be a lot of fun.”

Away from football, several other Irish sporting stars have also now been confirmed as competing in this year’s Irish Legends.

Former World Snooker Champion Ken Doherty and former Rugby Union player Keith Wood – who represented both Ireland and the British and Irish Lions and won the inaugural World Rugby Player of the Year award in 2001 – will also be present in Termonfeckin.

Last month it was announced that actor Jimmy Nesbitt will tee it up at the event as he returns after taking part in last year’s Celebrity Series at Rosapenna Hotel & Golf Resort.

GAA legend Jim Gavin, the most successful manager in the history of the game, will be looking to get back to the Grand Final at Constance Belle Mare Plage in Mauritius, which hosted the event in 2021 when the 51-year-old finished in a tie for third place alongside former Celtic and Scotland football manager Gordon Strachan.

Seapoint Golf Links measures over 7,100 yards and dives across largely unspoilt, rugged links land. One of the most quintessential courses on the east coast of Ireland, the course offers stunning views out and over the Irish Sea and the Mourne Mountains.

Tickets are now on sale for the event, with day tickets priced at €15 for an adult, €10 for concessions (over 50s) and free entry for juniors (under 16s), while season passes are also available.

Places remain available for ‘Playing Experience’ packages at the Irish Legends. The Celebrity Series playing experience will see participants team up with a celebrity and Legends Tour professional for one round of golf while receiving access to the player’s lounge for breakfast, bespoke gifts, and hospitality.

Amateurs looking for an exclusive opportunity to live out the life of a golf legend can sign up for the Alliance Series event at Seapoint, playing in front of live crowds and TV cameras for three rounds of golf – one in the Celebrity Series and two in the Alliance Series. Players will also receive a four-night stay in the official tournament hotel, a bespoke gift pack and invitations to all exclusive functions.