Spieth ends four-year drought with ‘monumental’ Texas Open win

Jordan Spieth escapes from a fairway bunker during the final round of the Texas Open. Photo: Getty

Jordan Spieth’s odds of claiming his second green jacket shortened considerably last night when he ended a 1,351-day drought with a “monumental” two-shot victory in the Valero Texas Open.

The three-time Major winner had not won a tournament since he captured The Open at Royal Birkdale in 2017.

But after nearly four years in the doldrums, during which he fell from second to 92nd in the world, the 27-year-old from Dallas matched veteran Charley Hoffman and shot a six-under 66 to win at TPC San Antonio on 18-under par.

“It’s been a long road,” said Spieth, who with Bryson DeChambeau is joint second favourite behind Dustin Johnson for the Masters.

“There were a lot of time I wasn’t sure if I’d be here with you talking about this right now.

Read More

“I never really doubted in myself I’d get back to where I wanted to go, but when you lose confidence it’s sometimes hard to see the positives going forward.

“I just kept my head down. I owe a lot of people thanks. It’s a team effort and I have been blessed to work with the best in the world. So this is a monumental win and one I’ve certainly thought about for a long time.”

Spieth began the final round tied for the lead on 12-under with England’s Matthew Wallace but turned in 33 to lead by two shots ahead of Hoffman.

He missed just one green on the front nine and picked up birdies at the second, third, sixth and seventh with his only bogey coming after a wild drive into the scrub at the fourth.

With Wallace stuck in neutral — finishing four shots behind in third after a 70 — Spieth knocked in an eight footer for par at the 11th, then drained a 14 footer for birdie at the 12th to stretch his lead to three strokes on 16-under.

Hoffman reduced the lead to a single stroke when he chipped in for a birdie two at the 13th, matched Spieth’s birdie at the 14th and made a 20 footer from the fringe for another two at the 16th.

But the veteran (44) failed to birdie the driveable 17th where Spieth made a pitch and putt birdie to take a two-shot lead to the par-five 18th where he closed out victory with a par-five.

Graeme McDowell closed with a 74 to finish tied 54th on level par with European Ryder Cup skipper Pádraig Harrington, playing his ninth events in 11 weeks, three shots further back in 69th after a 73.

On the LPGA Tour, Stephanie Meadow saved the best for last and closed with a magnificent, five-under-par 67 to caress a top 20 finish in the opening Major of the season, the ANA Inspiration in California.

The Jordanstown star (29) birdied the third, seventh and ninth to turn in 33 at Mission Hills, then picked up further shots at the par-five 11th and 18th to share 19th in the clubhouse on six-under.

Cavan’s Leona Maguire (26) also had a good final day, adding a two-under 70 to rounds of 67, 73 and 74 to finish inside the top 30 on four-under.

Meanwhile, Banbridge amateur Olivia Mehaffey (23) was left to reflect on her ninth-place finish in the Augusta National Women’s Amateur.

Set to turn pro this year, she admitted she’d return “in a heartbeat” despite shooting 75 to finish on three-over, two shots outside a play-off that saw Japan’s Tsubasa Kajitani beat American Emilia Migliaccio with a par at the first extra hole.

“It just lives up to every expectation and more,” Mehaffey said.

Read More

Online Editors