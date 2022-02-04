Spectacular day for the Irish as Seamus Power cards another 64 while Leona Maguire also takes top spot

Seamus Power is playing the golf of his life at the moment. (AP Photo/Eric Risberg)

It was a day to remember for the Irish in America as both Seamus Power and Leona Maguire surged to the top of the leaderboard.

Power repeated yesterday's sensational 64 to hit the front at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on -16, while Maguire went one better than her opening day with a round of seven under to move into the lead at the LPGA Drive On Championship in Fort Myers.

Power's round featured 10 birdies and two bogeys, with a birdie at the last capping a remarkable two days. Power followed a birdie at the second with a bogey at the fifth, before embarking on a run of eight birdies in 11 holes between the sixth and sixteenth. He then finished with another birdie at the par 5 18th.

Maguire was in similarly strong form in Fort Myers. The Cavan golfer finished with a round of 65 to take the lead heading into the weekend on -13.

In a bogey-free round, Maguire made birdies at the fourth, sixth and ninth before a run of three in a row between the 11th and 13th. She then rounded things off, like Power, with a birdie at the last to take a strong position into the weekend.