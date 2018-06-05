Sparkling performance from Shane Lowry as he qualifies for the US Open at Shinnecock Hills
Ireland's Shane Lowry produced a sparkling round of 67 in Ohio to secure his place at the US Open later this month.
With Lowry's world ranking down at 84th, he needed to enter qualifying in a bid to secure his place at the second major of the season, that will get underway at Shinnecock Hills on June 14th.
After an opening round of 68 at Lakes Golf & Country Club, he backed it up by going one better at Brookside Golf & Country Club to secure his place in the US Open field.
Serious day's golf from Shane Lowry to qualify for the US Open pic.twitter.com/d6mB0ITRFM— aidan o'hara (@oharaa) June 4, 2018
While Lowry was toasting his progress, Padraig Harrington and Paul Dunne missed out on a place at the US Open as they struggled to find their best form at the qualifying event staged at Walton Heath golf club in England.
Harrington missed out on qualifying by just one shot as he fired back-to-back rounds of 70, with Dunne a further three shot behind in an event that was led by Andrew 'Beef' Johnson as he topped the leaderboard after impressive rounds of 65 and 69.
Online Editors